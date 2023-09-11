Submit Release
Forward look: 11 – 24 September 2023

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 18 September 2023

Ministers will focus on the agricultural aspects of the directive on soil health, agricultural issues related to trade, the long-term vision for the EU’s rural areas, as well as annual fisheries consultations for 2024.

General Affairs Council, 19 September 2023

Ministers will focus on the request by Spain to modify the EU’s language regime, the annual rule of law dialogue, preparations for the October European Council, and legislative planning.

Other events

