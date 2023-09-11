Joint Statement on Solidarity with Morocco

Joint statement by the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, the Chair of the African Union and President of the Comoros, Mr. Azali Assoumani, the President of the French Republic, Mr Emmanuel Macron, the President of the World Bank, Mr Ajay Banga and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Ms Kristalina Georgieva

Following the earthquake of September 9, we express our full solidarity with the Moroccan authorities and people, and offer our condolences to the families of the victims.

We also express our desire to support Morocco in the best possible way.

We have been and continue to be committed partners of Morocco, supporting the authorities as they have built an inclusive and resilient economy with strong institutions.

This strength will serve the Moroccan people well as they recover from the devastation of the earthquake.

With all our international partners, we stand by Morocco to provide all the necessary support for any urgent short term financial needs and for the reconstruction efforts.

To this end, we will mobilise our technical and financial tools and assistance in a coordinated way to help the people of Morocco overcome this terrible tragedy.