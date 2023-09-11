European Commission Executive Vice-President Šefčovič in Northern Ireland for the inauguration of the PEACE PLUS programme

Today, Executive Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič is in Belfast, Northern Ireland, to inaugurate the implementation of the PEACE PLUS programme 2021-2027, which is an EU programme to support peace and prosperity across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

He will participate in the launch of the PEACEPLUS Programme together with senior government representatives from Ireland and the United Kingdom and with Gina McIntyre, the Chief Executive of the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), a cross-border body established under the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement.

The launch of this significant programme marks the continuation of the EU’s commitment to the support and protection of peace in Northern Ireland. The PEACE PLUS programme builds on the legacy of previous PEACE programmes offering support for peace and reconciliation and for the promotion of social, economic and regional stability and cooperation in Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

With the combined EU funding from the European Territorial Cooperation allocation of the European Regional Development Fund, the contributions from the UK and from Ireland, the programme area will benefit from a total investment of €1.1 billion in peace and prosperity. More information is available here.