The New Self-Help Aid for Mental Health and Well-Being: M.K. Foster Releases New Devotional
EINPresswire.com/ -- HigherLife Publishing and Marketing is proud to announce the release of M.K. Foster's latest devotional, The Daily Dose. With 31 daily supplements to enhance the way you think, this book is a practical aid for mental health and well-being.
The Daily Dose is a concise and easy-to-follow devotional that draws from bible stories and everyday wisdom to uncover keys that can help readers change how they think and feel. Written in a friendly and energetic style, this book will be key for many people to rediscover their worth and self-esteem.
The author, M.K. Foster, has personally struggled with mental illness and is passionate about bringing this message of hope and healing to those who need it. Foster believes that the key to mental wellness is understanding the power of our thoughts, and this book provides daily doses of wisdom and insight to help readers on their journey to health and wholeness. The thought questions at the end of each devotional challenge the reader's perspective and help activate a renewed mind and spirit.
Foster explains, “By applying what I've learned from personal experience, Bible stories, and the help of professionals, I hope to enable readers to recognize the power of their thoughts and become better equipped to handle their daily struggles.”
The Daily Dose is a must-have for anyone looking to enhance their mental health and well-being.
Go to www.buildingyourmomentum.com or Amazon.com to order now.
M.K. Foster is accepting media interview requests. Please contact admin@ahigherlife.com.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mindi Foster is a writer, Bible teacher, and volunteer missionary. She's also a women’s self-defense and Brazilian Jiu-jitsu instructor, but more than anything, she's an encourager. You can find her blog at www.buildingyourmomentum.com.
