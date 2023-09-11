HYPERFLEX-MYSTICFAB1 Holographic Vinyl Wins Printing United 2023 Pinnacle Product Award (Media-Textiles-Framing Systems)
Media One gets double recognition at this year's Printing United with its HYPERFLEX-MYSTICFAB1 winning it's second Pinnacle Product Award, after the Naples(TM).GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Media One Digital Imaging Solutions, LLC is proud to announce that Holographic Printable Vinyl HYPERFLEX-MYSTICFAB1 received a coveted PRINTING United Alliance 2023 Pinnacle Award for the “Media-Textiles-Framing Systems (Frontlit)” category. The winning entry can be found online at the Pinnacle Product Awards Gallery.
Open to all PRINTING United Alliance supplier members, the Pinnacle Product Award competition evaluates products that will be available for sale in 2023. A highly qualified panel of judges across the printing industry evaluated the annual contest’s 160+ entries in more than 58 categories spanning analog, digital, output, and non-output technologies.
“I am absolutely elated to know that our holographic printable vinyl HYPERFLEX-MYSTICFAB1 has won the Pinnacle Award at the 2023 Printing United show. This prestigious accolade signifies our company's relentless pursuit of innovation and reinforces our position as industry leaders, providing our customers with groundbreaking solutions that redefine the possibilities of visual communication and print technology.” said Jason Bartusick, CEO, Media One Digital Imaging Solutions LLC.
“One of the things I like best about our competition is that it is juried, and judges are basing their decisions on objective criteria. And with outstanding entries like the Naples Backlit Fabric, they had their work cut out for them,” said Dawn Nye, Program Manager Pinnacle Awards, PRINTING United Alliance.
Award winners will receive a digital badge for more information about the awards and how to participate in future Pinnacle Awards Programs, visit https://pinnacleawards.printing.org/.
Please reach out to Media One for more information & pricing on the HYPERFLEX-MYSTICFAB1 at web@MediaOneUSA.com or call 833-HELLO-M1 (833-435-5661).
About Media One Digital Imaging Solutions, LLC
Media One is a full-service technology integration company focused on textile printing. We have solutions for every aspect of large format printing, from paper, fabric, to workflow, color management, digital printing equipment, sewing, precision laser cutting and finishing. With partners like HP, Aleph, Veika, Matic, Endutex, Klieverik and more, we have what you need for your digital printing production. Media One has a full-range of printable fabrics that form a matched-component system integrating software, equipment, ink, and profiles for optimal performance. We stand behind our products with full nationwide technical support, installation & service. With 4 warehouse locations across the country, we can deliver quickly & efficiently. Learn more at: https://www.mediaoneusa.com/
