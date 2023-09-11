Submit Release
Note of Condolences for the Passing of GoldQuest Mining Founder David Hall

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC “GoldQuest” or the “Company”) is deeply saddened to hear about the passing of David Hall, the founder of the Company.

David worked as an economic geologist in more than 60 countries over a 40-year career. He was a superb team and company builder with a successful discovery track record in both major corporations and junior exploration and development companies.

He founded GoldQuest in 2002 and maintained a long and fruitful relationship with the Dominican Republic. Under his leadership and remarkable skills as an explorationist, the company assembled a large and prospective land position and discovered the Romero South Deposit, leading to further discoveries in the country.

David will be fondly remembered as a treasured colleague and inspirational leader in the GoldQuest family and as a friend to many in the Dominican Republic’s exploration sector, as well as to many throughout the entire world of exploration geology.

We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time.

With deepest sympathy,

Luis Santana, CEO

Bill Fisher, Chairman

On behalf of the Company and Board of Directors


