AIM ImmunoTech Announces Report of Complete Topline Data from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Study Evaluating Ampligen® as a Component of a Chemokine-Modulating (CKM) Regimen, with Paclitaxel, for the Treatment of Early-Stage Triple Negative…

Complete topline results confirm treatment was well tolerated, with promising clinical activity of pathologic complete response (pCR) + microinvasive residual disease (ypTmic) at 66%, comparable to pembrolizumab/neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC)

Planned Phase 2 study in early-stage TNBC to determine if CKM including Ampligen may be a safe and effective alternative to pembrolizumab or in addition to pembrolizumab/NAC

Results now available on ClinicalTrials.gov

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced that Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has reported the complete topline data from its Phase 1 study evaluating Ampligen® (rintatolimod) as a component of a CKM regimen for the treatment of early-stage triple negative breast cancer (TNBC). The complete topline results are now available on ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04081389.

The research was led by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center medical oncologist Shipra Gandhi, MD, a physician scientist who is Assistant Professor of Oncology at Roswell Park, in collaboration with senior investigator Pawel Kalinski, MD, PhD, Chair of Immunology and Senior Vice President for Team Science at Roswell Park.

The now completed topline results from the Phase 1 study confirm the positive findings that were previously presented at the 2022 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting in a poster presentation titled Safety and efficacy of de-escalated neoadjuvant chemoimmunotherapy of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) using chemokine-modulating regimen (rintatolimod, IFN-α2b, celecoxib) 1 .

“We are pleased to bolster our growing body of data from Ampligen and the results demonstrated in the Phase 1 study with the completed topline data report now in hand. We continue to be encouraged by Ampligen’s demonstrated potential to deliver promising clinical activity in an area where there remain significant immune-related toxicities with the current standard of care and look forward to its continued development,” stated David Strayer, MD, AIM’s Chief Scientific and Medical Officer.

In the Phase 1 study, 9 patients with stage I-III TNBC, median age 47 (37-55) years, were treated with paclitaxel 80 mg/m2 IV weekly for 12 weeks and CKM for the first 3 weeks, days 1-3 (IV Ampligen 200 mg daily and oral celecoxib 200 mg twice daily). IFN-α2b was administered in an accelerated dose-escalation at 0 or 5 million units (MU)/m2 [dose levels (DL) 1,2 respectively] in the first 2 patients; 10 MU/m2 [DL 3] in 4 patients and 20 MU/m2 [DL 4] in 3 patients. CKM/paclitaxel was followed by standard dose-dense doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide (AC) and surgery.

The primary endpoint of the study was safety and tolerability. The results demonstrated that treatment was well-tolerated with mostly grade 1 or 2 treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) without dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) or delayed or immune-related toxicities. DLT was defined as grade 3 or higher toxicities within the first 3 weeks. Secondary endpoints included pCR rate where 5/9 (56%) of patients attained pCR and 1 more patient attained ypTmic. Tumor and blood biomarkers were also analyzed in exploratory studies.

For more information about the Phase 1 study, visit ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04081389.

About Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

From the world’s first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer’s grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email ASKRoswell@RoswellPark.org.

About Ampligen

Ampligen is AIM’s dsRNA product candidate being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system. Ampligen has demonstrated in the clinic the potential for standalone efficacy in a number of solid tumors. Additionally, Ampligen has shown success in increasing survival rates and efficacy in the treatment of animal tumors when used in combination with checkpoint blockade therapies.

Ampligen is currently being evaluated as a combinational therapy for the treatment of a variety of solid tumor types in multiple clinical trials – both underway and planned – at major cancer research centers around the country. Ampligen is being used to treat pancreatic cancer patients in an Early Access Program approved by the Inspectorate of Healthcare in the Netherlands at Erasmus Medical Center. Additionally, Ampligen is also approved in Argentina for the treatment of severe chronic fatigue syndrome and is currently being evaluated in SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and Post COVID Conditions.

About AIM ImmunoTech Inc.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

