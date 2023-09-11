VitaNatural USA Inc. Completes Acquisition of Leading Supplement Brand Vitamin Bounty

DOVER, Del., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitaNatural Inc. a provider of innovative wellness products, today announced that it recently completed the acquisition of the dietary supplement brand, Vitamin Bounty.



Founded in 2016, Vitamin Bounty is a trusted brand of high-quality vitamins and supplements that support total-body health. Whether it’s losing weight, getting physically fit, or improving your mental or physical well-being, Vitamin Bounty inspires its consumers to make positive changes.

With a strong online presence across leading digital marketplaces and distribution partnerships with some of the largest grocery retailers in North America, Vitamin Bounty is well aligned with the trend of rising consumer demand for self-directed wellness products.

The combined management team, which consists of entrepreneurs, pharmacists, and brand builders, hopes to harness their collective expertise and experience to accelerate the brand’s growth potential and expand its product portfolio and distribution footprint.

Tarek Elshabrawy, President of VitaNatural, commented “We understand that what goes into our supplements profoundly impacts the well-being of our consumers. Therefore, we go to great lengths to source the finest ingredients and adhere to rigorous quality standards. My team and I are focused on innovating and driving increased awareness of Vitamin Bounty’s high-quality product portfolio to consumers searching for simple, safe, and natural ways to feel better every day. We're looking forward to leveraging our proven capabilities in brand building, including innovation and marketing, as well as strong partnerships in retail and e-commerce to accelerate the growth of Vitamin Bounty.”

About Vitamin Bounty

Vitamin Bounty is a trusted brand of a diverse portfolio of wellness products. From immune support to digestive health, skin care to weight management, the brand offers a wide range of products designed to address various aspects of well-being.

Vitamin Bounty's supplements are manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities that meet Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) standards. All of its products are third-party tested, providing customers with transparency and confidence in the quality of their products. Every step of their development and manufacturing process is taken with care and uncompromising attention to detail.

The brand's mission is to empower and support its customers to reach their goals. Vitamin Bounty understands wellness is a journey and as a company is committed to supporting its valued community every step of the way.

Related Links: https://vitaminbounty.com/

tarek@vitaminbounty.com