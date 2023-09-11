Manchin Statement on the 22nd Anniversary of 9/11

September 11, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement in honor of the 22nd anniversary of September 11, 2001 and in remembrance of those lives lost, including our brave service heroes.

“That tragic day twenty-two years ago is forever seared into our memories. Today especially, we honor those who lost their lives on September 11th, the families who still mourn them, the brave first responders and our service members who answered the call that day and in the aftermath. Our nation was forever changed and we are eternally grateful for the sacrifices made by so many Americans.

“But through our pain and heartache, the American spirit prevailed, showing more resilience and courage than ever before. As we reflect on this day, Gayle and I encourage all West Virginians to recommit themselves to service, family, community and country. May God bless each and every one of us, may God protect our troops, and may God bless the United States of America.”

To view a video of Senator Manchin’s statement, click here.