Manchin Announces $3.2 Million to Expand Substance Use Disorder Recovery Services Across West Virginia

September 11, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,245,104 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for 12 projects that will expand access to substance use disorder recovery services in communities across West Virginia. The funding is made possible through ARC’s Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems (INSPIRE) Initiative, which provides resources to communities across Appalachia for recovery programs that lead to workforce entry or re-entry.

“Increasing access to substance use disorder treatment and recovery services is vital to combatting the drug epidemic, which has impacted every corner of our state,” said Senator Manchin. “The ARC continues to be an important partner in strengthening economic growth in the region, and these investments will bolster life-saving programs for West Virginians struggling with substance use disorder, with a focus on workforce entry and re-entry. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state and local partners to address the drug epidemic and expand workforce opportunities for all West Virginians.”

Individuals awards listed below:

$500,000 – Morgan County Partnership, Berkeley Springs

This funding will provide support services for at-risk youth in Morgan County and in Washington County, Maryland who have a history of substance use disorder and are aging out of school-based services.

$500,000 – West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Lewisburg

This funding will be used to address barriers of transportation, childcare, and mentoring in Greenbrier County’s recovery ecosystem.

$500,000 – Seed Sower, Meadow Bridge

This funding will be used to better connect adults in recovery with support services and programs.

$493,000 – Mon Health Medical Center, Morgantown

This funding will bolster a partnership across West Virginia and Pennsylvania for a program of support services for workers in recovery in the health care industry.

$487,500 – New Vision Renewable Energy, Philippi

This funding will be used to help young adult males recover from substance use disorder who are aging out of the foster care system.

$478,000 – West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Charleston

This funding will establish a new community outreach and employment program to build a stronger recovery ecosystem across 15 high risk counties in West Virginia and Kentucky.

$50,000 – Housed Up, Fayetteville

This funding will help purchase property and prepare for the launch of a program of housing and support services for individuals in recovery in Fayette and Raleigh counties.

$50,000 – Keep Your Faith Corporation, Charleston

This funding will support a feasibility study to identify the best ways to implement successful recovery-to-work activities.

$50,000 – Partnership of African American Churches, Charleston

This funding will be used to better coordinate resources from workforce providers and members of underserved communities in recovery.

$50,000 – Camden-on-Gauley Medical Center, Camden-on-Gauley

This funding will support a planning project in Nicholas County to develop a recovery-to-work ecosystem.

$48,733 – The EdVenture Group, Morgantown

This funding will support developing a recovery program in Braxton, Calhoun, Clay and Gilmer counties.

$37,871 – Hampshire County Pathways, Romney

This funding will support developing a plan for launching social enterprise endeavors that will provide employment opportunities for individuals with substance use disorder.

A timeline of Senator Manchin’s efforts to address the drug epidemic can be found here.