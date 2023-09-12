9.28.23 7:30p CD Release Concert by John Stein and his Trio, with Special Guest, Vocalist Cindy Scott
Thursday, September 28, 2023, 7:30pm
John Stein Trio
John Stein-guitar, Ed Lucie-bass and Mike Connors-drums, Cindy Scott- Vocals
427 County St, New Bedford, MA 02740
Guitarist and composer John Stein along with special guest vocalist Cindy Scott, will be at the Wamsutta Club in downtown New Bedford for the release of his latest CD, No Goodbyes. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28 and is presented by Whaling City Sound. Proceeds benefit the YWCA of Southeastern Mass.
John Stein will have his regular working band of Ed Lucie on electric bass guitar and Mike Conners on drums. Vocalist Cindy Scott will be joining the band on a number of songs for which she has written some very moving and thoughtful lyrics.
The Wamsutta Club is an ideal setting to hear this type of instrumental and vocal jazz. The room is comfortable and quiet. The music is not loud; the audience is there to hear and see it, and remains attentive.
The Wamsutta Club, at 427 County Street, corner of Union Street, in downtown New Bedford, has plenty of on-site, easy-in/easy-out parking and is handicap accessible. There will be a cash bar, and a limited food menu is available until 9:00 p.m.
The Mission of the YWCA Southeastern MA is to empower women and girls and their families and to eliminate racism. To accomplish these goals, the YWCA provides a wide range of services and programs for adults and youth in areas ranging from advocacy to residential services in Greater New Bedford and beyond.
Tickets are $30.00 in advance and $35.00 at the door. You are advised to purchase tickets early, as seating is limited and the event may sell out. Tickets are available at the YWCA, 20 South Sixth Street, New Bedford, MA 02740, (508) 999-3255, www.ywcasema.org; from Whaling City Sound (617) 899-9271, www.whalingcitysound.com; or at the Wamsutta Club, (508) 997-7431, www.wamsuttaclub.net. Directions are available at www.wamsuttaclub.net, or www.whalingcitysound.com.
International touring and recording artist, John is pleased to present longtime collaborators Mike Connors and Ed Lucie, his partners on both the 2021 album, “Serendipity,” and a new recording that is being prepared for release in September. The new album, titled “No Goodbyes,” features nine of John’s compositions along with songs by Antonio Carlos Jobim and Steve Swallow.
Their skill, emotional expressiveness, and fluency as a trio are affecting and memorable: an interactive, conversational, and accessible musical experience. https://johnstein.com
