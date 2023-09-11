Submit Release
Ecom Logistics Canada Continues Expansion of Electric Delivery Fleet

Company Takes Delivery of Two More Electric Vans

Ecom Logistics Electric Vehicles Delivery

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecom Logistics Canada continues to take big leaps in its mission to become an environmentally friendly logistics company.

Ecom Logistics Canada recently announced an expansion of its electric fleet with the delivery of two additional brightdrop electric delivery vans. In addition, the company recently placed a large order for Tesla Semi trucks, which points to a larger commitment to transitioning its fleet of 500+ vehicles to electric. 

According to Luqman Ahmed, CEO of Ecom Logistics, “This is a significant step towards achieving our goal of being a net zero emissions logistics company. By 2030, we aim to be a net zero emissions logistics company and these new electric delivery vehicles are an important part of that journey. We’re thrilled to be leading the way in reducing Canada’s transportation impact on the environment.” 

The new electric delivery vans will be used in select cities in Canada, allowing Ecom Logistics to provide sustainable middle and last mile delivery solutions for businesses. In addition, the company is looking to install charging stations across its fleet locations to efficiently charge its electric vehicles.

"Ecom Logistics Canada's bold leap towards environmental sustainability is a testament to our unwavering commitment to turning every logistical step into a stride for a cleaner planet." - Harmandeep Pannu, Fleet Manager at Ecom Logistics 

We invite all businesses who care about sustainability to support Ecom Logistics Canada in its mission to become a net zero emissions logistics company by 2030. 

About Ecom Logistics

Ecom Logistics Canada is a leading logistics company that provides 3PL services for retailers, wholesalers, and businesses. With a fleet of 500+ vehicles and 250,000 sq ft warehousing and fulfillment space, they are committed to providing  seamless fulfillment and delivery experiences for businesses across Canada. The company is currently expanding its electric delivery fleet to reduce its environmental impact.

Ecom Logistics Electric Vehicles Delivery

Ecom Logistics CEO Luqman Ahmed receiving delivery of Brightdrop electric vans

