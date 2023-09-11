Climatec, LLC expands California operations with the acquisition of West Coast Fire & Integration

Combined portfolio significantly increases Fire and Life Safety capabilities and customer base in California

Climatec, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch LLC, has acquired West Coast Fire & Integration Inc., an expert in Fire Life Safety, Security, Nurse Call, and Voice/Data building solutions, based in Yorba Linda, California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 1993, West Coast Fire & Integration provides turnkey security and life safety solutions throughout Southern California. Particularly, their expertise in design, installation, maintenance, and monitoring of comprehensive Fire Alarm systems are a significant complement to Climatec’s California operations. The company serves customers across the healthcare, university, education, commercial office, and hospitality sectors

.

“I am very excited to welcome West Coast Fire & Integration team to Climatec and Bosch. Their customer-centric culture and values are a great fit,” said Mauro Lima-Vaz, president, Climatec, LLC “They are proven leaders in delivering innovative building solutions that will benefit our customers with an expanded range of services. This is also another great example of Bosch’s continuing investment in our business growth.”



“I’m eager to be part of the Climatec team and confident about the opportunities ahead for our employees and customers,” said Dan Scherneck, president, West Coast Fire & Integration. “With our shared values and business vision, along with Climatec's financial and market strength, this acquisition creates a great opportunity for the continued growth of our company.”



West Coast Fire & Integration has about 65 employees. All associates and the management team will continue in their respective roles.

