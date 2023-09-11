SBA, WIPP, AMEX to Cohost ChallengeHER Government Contracting Education Initiative for Women Entrepreneurs in Arizona and Maryland

ChallengeHER celebrates 11 years of helping women-owned small businesses access federal contracts

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden’s Cabinet for America’s 33 million small businesses, announced that the SBA will cohost ChallengeHER events in Phoenix, Arizona, on September 14 and Silver Spring, Maryland, on October 24, alongside partners from Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) and American Express (AMEX).

ChallengeHER is a government contracting education initiative that helps women-owned small businesses gain access to federal contracts by encouraging participation in the SBA’s Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Federal Contract program and providing an avenue for government agencies to meet qualified women-owned small business contractors – all in service of bringing more women-owned firms into the federal government’s supply chain.

“ChallengeHER has helped tens of thousands of women-owned small businesses access federal contracting opportunities and grow their revenues by selling to the world’s largest buyer: the U.S. government,” said Administrator Guzman. “Our continued collaboration with Women Impacting Public Policy and American Express on the ChallengeHER initiative reaffirms the SBA’s commitment to leveling the playing field for women-owned businesses in the federal marketplace by advocating for them and matching them to the buyers directly so they can win more contracts.”

“WIPP is honored to be a national partner in this much needed and well-respected program. Now in its 11th year, we have served nearly 26,000, providing women-owned small businesses the education and resources needed to navigate the road to success and sustainability during these historical times,” said Angela Dingles, Acting President & CEO, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP).



In July, the SBA announced that the Biden-Harris Administration exceeded its small business federal contracting goal for FY 22, awarding 26.5% of federal contract dollars to small businesses – a historic level amounting to $162.9 billion. Alongside a pledge to encourage more investment in WOSBs, the agency also noted that WOSBs received more than $26 billion in federal contracts for the fourth straight year.

The ChallengeHER events provide networking and matchmaking opportunities between women-owned businesses and government contractors. The events also provide world-class programming and training, facilitated by subject matter experts, on entering and navigating the public sector supply chain. These sessions are offered in person and online in a virtual environment.

The upcoming ChallengeHER Road Tour schedule is as follows:

Phoenix AZ Sept. 14, 2023 Silver Spring MD Oct. 24, 2023

To register for a ChallengeHER event, visit www.ChallengeHER.us.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

