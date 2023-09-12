City of Papillion, NE, Aims at Enhancing Vendor Engagement and Bid Efficiency with OpenGov Procurement
In its pursuit of a procurement upgrade, City leadership wanted a solution that could provide greater bid visibility and eliminate manual steps.NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to improve organization and save time in its procurement work, the City of Papillion, NE began looking for a system that could handle the entire procurement cycle from solicitation development to contract management. The City found what it was looking for in OpenGov, the leader in procurement software for our nation’s local governments.
Located 20 minutes outside Omaha, the City of Papillion has a strong commitment to finding new ways to improve service delivery for residents and streamline work for staff. In its pursuit of a procurement upgrade, City leadership wanted a solution that could provide greater bid visibility and eliminate manual steps in drafting and collaboration work by providing time-saving automation. OpenGov Procurement stood out as the top choice for its innovative features and dedication to digitizing local government processes.
With the upcoming integration of OpenGov Procurement, the City of Papillion will have access to an array of advanced tools and features for procurement. The new system will provide the City with a structured, streamlined solicitation development process, potentially helping staff save valuable time. It will also help the City increase transparency and support greater engagement from vendors. Additionally, by digitizing the procurement process, the City is poised to organize its contracts more efficiently than was previously possible.
The City of Papillion, NE joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software tailored specifically for the intricacies of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
