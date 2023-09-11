THE ANNUAL SHEEN MAGAZINE AWARDS (presented by SHEEN Media Group) IS NEAR - TIME TO CELEBRATE

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- #Theblockishot #Atlanta, so get ready to put that sh*t on for the 9th Annual SHEEN Magazine Awards presented by SHEEN Media Group. This celebration will be held for the first time at the trendy Illuminarium (Atlanta), 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta, GA 30306, on Thursday, September 14th. Clear your mind to be mesmerized by a spectacular audio-visual display and unmatched networking opportunities with celebrities, influencers, and entertainment executives!

The 2023 SHEEN Magazine Awards will honor several of entertainment’s best, including Standup Comedian/Actor/Executive Producer Cedric-the-Entertainer with the prestigious "Comedy Icon Award," Reality TV King/Mega-Producer/Show Runner" Carlos King as the "Visionary in Television," and a special tribute will also be paid to humanitarians Dwight Eubanks and the late Annette Bibby Oliver.

The guest list includes renowned music executive Benny Pough, Dish Nation co-host/radio personality/actor Gary Wit the Tea, Kellie Bowman (daughter of Dr. Sebi), award-winning playwriter/producer/showrunner/actor JD Lawrence, and many more. What about hip-hop's 50th-anniversary celebration? We have secured some of the hottest names in the game to help us pay homage with live performances from Yung LA, OJ da Juiceman, Roscoe Dash, Young Dro, plus SHEEN Media Group's top indie artists. You can bet it’s going to be lit!

There are a few tickets left. Purchase them at Sheenmagazine.com. So, round up your crew, fall into formation, and prepare for an incredible night!

ABOUT THE SHEEN MAGAZINE AWARDS

The #SHEENMAGAZINEAWARDS is an annual celebration that donates a portion of the proceeds to local charities supporting #HBCU students with financial challenges. The ongoing mission of the SHEEN Magazine Awards is to honor and celebrate those often overlooked for their trendsetting, life-changing, or charitable contributions. Attendees, partners, advertisers, and families should expect an unparalleled experience that includes a star-studded award show, a VIP private reception, live performances, and an incredible after-party, all while mixing and mingling with celebrities and international influencers.

For 2022 we were #backoutside, so the best in film, television, beauty, and fashion was celebrated. This high-impact show featured returning host Radio Personality/Artist/Actor Headkrack, and the Co-Host was the very beautiful Youtuber/Artist Jilly Anais.

Honorees were television Icon James DuBose (Owner/CEO Of the Black Network, former GM/Head of Programming of FOX Soul), the legendary Bob Sumner (2023 Rising Stars of Comedy, Co-Creator of Def Comedy Jam/LAFF MOBB), Melvin Childs (celebrity film creator), B2K Member/Entrepreneur/Author Omarion, and Social Media Influencer Aaliyah Jay. We had performances by hip-hop artists Pastor Troy and BSGG “Lil Man” (featuring Jazz Pha), Real Housewives of Potomac Cast Member/Singer Candiace Dillard-Bassett, along with Hillman Grad Record Label’s newest artist Jai’Len Josey (created by film and television executive Lena Waithe). Radio and TV Personality Gary Wit Da Tea was one of our “Celebrity Presenters.”

Former honorees and guests were film and television production President and CEO of Bobbcat Films/former Executive Vice President of Tyler Perry Studios Roger Bobb, television producer/entrepreneur as well as CEO of the multi-media entertainment company Monami Productions (best known for producing the VH1 reality television franchise Love & Hip Hop) Mona Scott-Young, actress/activist and award-winning cast member of Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph-James, actress/producer/cast member of FOX Soul’s Cocktails with Queens Vivica A. Fox, actress/activist/cast member of award-winning Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph-James, actress/producer/cast member of FOX Soul’s former show Cocktails with Queens Vivica A. Fox, internationally known Bronner Bros Hair Show creator Bernard Bronner, award-winning actress Margaret Avery, music executive Catherin Brewton, actress/reality show cast member/award-winning singer Kelly Price, comedian/actress Kiana Diancie, BMF cast member/hip-hop artist Lil Zane, reality cast member of BRAVO’s Married to Medicine Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Fashion Bomb Daily’s Claire Sulmers, author Zane, award-winning flutist/original member of Surface Prince Conley, Real Housewives of Atlanta star and fashion mogul Marlo Hampton, cast member of Tyler Perry’s The Have and Have Nots Renee Lawless, comedian/actress Cocoa Brown, former Living Single cast Member T. C. Carson, TV Personality Egypt Sherrod, cast member of Tyler Perry’s The Have and Have Nots Angela Robinson, actor/producer/director Christian Keyes, Gospel singer Lawrence Flowers, cast member of the reality show Selling It In the ATL Chrishena Stanley, actor Mykel Shannon Jenkins, actress Jasmine Burke cast member of former FOX Soul’s Cocktails with Queens/television/radio personality Claudia Jordan, Growing Up Hip Hop cast member/professional model Andre King, Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’s Joseline Hernandez, Gospel artist Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, multi-award winning artist Rickey Dillard, cast member of Tyler Perry’s The Oval Jovan Johnson, cast member of VH1’s Love and Hip Hop Atlanta Mimi Faust), cast member of Tyler Perry’s Love Thy Neighbor Palmer Williams, reality star Christina Johnson, reality star Andrea Kelly, singer/actress D. Woods, with performances by multi-award-winning Howard Hewett, Ruff Endz, Tony Terry, Bobby Valentino, Kristen Jamison, Keith Robinson, Lexi, Sammie, Vina Mills, and more.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Sheen Magazine

Jackie Bush—Vice President of Public Relations & Strategic Partnerships

www.sheenmagazine.com

Twitter and Instagram: @gjjpr_

prdirector@sheenmagazine.com

864.862.6782