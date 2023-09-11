Daxor Corporation Awarded $305K Grant from the National Institutes of Health to Develop Blood Volume Guidance Software in Sepsis Patients

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor C orporation (NASDAQ: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announced that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) has awarded the Company a $305K Phase I Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) grant to support the development of the Sepsis FLO (Sepsis Fluid Optimizer), a clinical decision support tool designed to precisely guide blood volume management and treatment in sepsis patients.



“Sepsis impacts 1.7 million Americans annually, leading to 270,000 deaths and $62 billion in costs,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation. “There is a significant unmet need for a rapid bedside test with a clinically validated sepsis fluid guidance support tool based on precise, objective assessment of circulating blood volume. Fluid management guided by our 98% accurate blood volume diagnostic represents a potential paradigm shift in clinical practice, which to date has been based on surrogate markers that lack sensitivity and specificity.”

“This award represents our seventh SBIR grant/contract to support the continued development of our next generation technologies,” commented Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Science Officer of Daxor. “The development of a clinical decision-support system will help clinicians translate blood volume analysis results into actionable treatment decisions.”

