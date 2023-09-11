Unemployed Due to June Tornadoes? Application Deadline for Disaster Unemployment Approaching

MADISON, Miss. Residents of Jackson and Jasper counties who couldn’t work as a direct result of the June 14-19 severe storms and tornadoes may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). The deadline to apply is quickly approaching -- it’s this Friday, Sept. 15.

Individuals can apply with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES), online 24 hours a day at www.mdes.ms.gov (https//www.mdes.ms.gov) or by calling 601-493-9428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Individuals may be eligible for many reasons, including:

They cannot work because of an injury from the storms.

They could not work, or they lost work, because of damage or destruction of a business.

They were scheduled to begin employment, but the disaster prevented them from doing so.

They were unable to reach their jobs because the disaster prevented their travel.

They were unable to work because their place of employment was inaccessible.

Self-employed individuals who were living or working in Jackson or Jasper counties may be eligible. Each claim will be reviewed to determine eligibility.

The federal government funds Disaster Unemployment Assistance, but the Mississippi Department of Employment Security administers the program.

For the latest information on recovery from the June tornadoes, visit msema.org and www.fema.gov/disaster/4727. On X/Twitter follow MEMA @MSEMA and FEMA Region 4 @femaregion4.