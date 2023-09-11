Submit Release
Over $100M into the Hands of Cook County Residents: Federal Assistance by the Numbers

CHICAGO - As of Monday, Sept. 11, FEMA assistance to residents of Cook County affected by the June 29 – July 2 flooding and storms topped $109 million.

This grant funding, combined with $16.5 million in affordable, low-interest, long-term disaster loans provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), adds up to more than $125 million in total federal assistance to individuals in Cook County.

“In just over three weeks since President Biden announced the federal disaster declaration for Illinois, we’ve seen the whole community come together to advance long-term recovery across the City of Chicago and Cook County,” said FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer Andrew Friend. “This $100 million in assistance to survivors is an important milestone, but we know there’s still work to be done. We’ll be here as long as it takes to ensure our programs are available, accessible and beneficial to survivors across the impacted areas as they repair and rebuild from this disaster.”

  • Over 28,000 households have been approved for FEMA grant funding totaling $109 million, including:
    • $93.7 million in housing grants, including short-term rental assistance and home repair costs.
    • Nearly $15.3 million approved for other essential disaster-related needs, such as expenses related to medical, dental, and lost personal possessions.
  • Nearly 39,000 home inspections have been completed.
  • To date, 3,400 survivors have been helped at 6 FEMA recovery centers located throughout Cook County.
  • FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have visited more than 35,500 homes and nearly 200 businesses; they have interacted with 9,000 survivors and have registered more than 900 households.

For more information about Cook County’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is October 16, 2023.        

             ###

