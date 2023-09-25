Corporate Counsel Women of Color 2023 Entrepreneurs Conference at Gaylord National Harbor Resort and Convention Center

Corporate Counsel Women of Color Laurie N. Robinson Haden/Founder

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, September 25, 2023, Corporate Counsel Women of Color (CCWC) will host its in-person entrepreneurs conference at the luxurious Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland (Near Washington, D.C.)

CCWC sponsors this much-anticipated event, which helps women of color entrepreneurs create, maintain, and scale successful businesses. The conference focuses on assisting entrepreneurs learn the legal aspect of running a business as well as the business of running a business.

Monday’s lineup includes:

● Beverly Johnson: Icon, supermodel, entrepreneur, and CEO of Beverly Johnson Luxurious Lifestyle.

● Lisa Price: Creator of the popular skin and hair care brand Carol’s Daughter,

● Leslie Sanchez: CBS correspondent, former White House Executive Director, an entrepreneur, and an award-winning author.

● Lisa Sun: founder, CEO, and the brainchild of Gravitas, a “confidence company” offering innovative clothing and styling solutions to help makeover women from the inside out.

● Fawn Weaver: business mogul, entrepreneur, CEO, and founder of Grant Sidney Inc. and Uncle Nearest Inc. Weaver has been a businesswoman for over 25 years.

CCWC represents over 5,000 In-House Women Attorneys of Color in the United States and Asia, Europe, Africa, and South America. In addition, CCWC has been in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council Since 2023.

CCWC is a non-profit organization founded by CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden in 2004 to provide a platform for women of color attorneys in the legal profession to connect, share resources, and support each other. The organization has grown to include over 5,000 members from around the world.

For more information, please contact Laurie N. Robinson Haden at 646-483-8041 or

Website: http://www.ccwomenofcolor.org or Email: info@ccwomenofcolor.org