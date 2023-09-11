Construction to temporarily close road at MDC's Shepherd of the HIlls Conservation Center

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Construction currently underway at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center will cause a temporary road closure on the east side of the Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery complex. This road is used by anglers to get to the Shepherd of the Hills Fishing Access on Lake Taneycomo.

This short stretch of road connects Hatchery Road to a picnic area and the fishing access located on Taneycomo's west end, just below Table Rock Dam. This road – which doesn’t have a name, letter designation, or numeric designation – is also used as a service road by hatchery employees.

The road will be closed to all traffic from 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18 to 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20. One lane of traffic will be open during the day on this road for the remainder of September. The road will be closed completely overnight on these dates and times:

6:30 p.m.-7 a.m., Sept. 20-21

Midnight-7 a.m., Sept. 29

Midnight-7 a.m., Oct. 10

It should be noted that, though the road to this fishing access will be closed, the access will remain open to fishing and anglers can still get to this site by taking a different route. They can park near the education pond on Belladonna Road and walk across the field to get to the picnic and fishing areas.

These road closures are part of the construction of MDC’s new Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center that’s currently underway. When completed, this new educational facility will be more than twice the size of the previous education structure that was located at the same location. The new building will feature a large multi-purpose room and an indoor aquarium. The general contractor for this facility is Branco Enterprises of Neosho.

The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is adjacent to MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery. When complete, the conservation center will serve as the hatchery’s visitors’ center and will also have conservation-oriented programs.

For more information about the road closure at Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery or for other fishing information on Lake Taneycomo, people can call MDC's Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center at 417-334-4865, ext. 0. They can also call MDC’s Southwest Regional Office in Springfield at 417-895-6880.