Celebrate the outdoors at MDC’s free Get MO Wild Fall Fest Sept. 30 in Lee’s Summit

Kansas City, Mo. – Celebrate the outdoors and connect with nature at the free Get MO Wild Fall Fest on Saturday, Sept. 30, at the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Lee’s Summit. Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for exhibits, demonstrations, food trucks, and a chance to try outdoor skills such as rock wall climbing and archery. Experts will assist visitors and MDC will provide all the equipment needed for all activities.

MDC will have activity stations set up around the Reed Area. Fishing will be offered at one of the Reed Area’s lakes, with fishing tackle and bait provided. MDC staff and volunteers will assist new anglers with fishing and handling the fish they catch. Experts will coach newcomers to shooting sports at a target archery ranch and a pellet gun target range. Visitors can throw the atlatl dart, a primitive but effective hunting tool.

Activities for children such as games and face painting will be offered. Food trucks will be available for snacks and lunch. Visitors will also have a chance to talk with MDC conservation agents and biologists about hunting and fishing opportunities in autumn. Meet Korra, a Lab canine member of MDC’s K-9 Unit along with agent handler Cpl. Justin Pyburn.

More than a dozen conservation partners will have exhibits, activities, and demonstrations. Ducks Unlimited (DU) will give free Greenwing memberships to youngsters. Nature exhibits or wildlife displays will be provided by groups such as the Missouri River Bird Observatory, Burroughs Audubon Society, and Wild Souls Animal Rehab. Nathan’s Catch will give away free rods and reels and tackle boxes to children at the fishing activity.

All ages are welcome at this family-friendly event. The Reed Area is at 12405 S.E. Ranson Road, on the eastern edge of Lee’s Summit. This is a walk-in event, no registration required. For more information, call MDC’s Kansas City Regional Office at 816-622-0900.