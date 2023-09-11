https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/during-national-preparedness-mon... September 6, 2023 Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State is expanding its Citizen Preparedness Corps trainings during the month of September, as part... Learn more about…

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced New York State is expanding its Citizen Preparedness Corps trainings during the month of September, as part of National Preparedness Month, to place an emphasis on preparedness for older adults. The annual preparedness campaign takes place every September to highlight the steps individuals, families and businesses should take before an emergency to stay safe and help others in need. This year’s preparedness campaign focuses on older adults and specific concerns when planning for an emergency. Governor Hochul encouraged New Yorkers to take time during the month of September to enroll in the State’s Citizen Preparedness Corps training and sign up for NY-Alert, the State’s free emergency alert system, to receive weather and other timely emergency alerts.

“When it comes to being prepared for an emergency, New York State has your back, this National Preparedness Month and every month,” Governor Hochul said. “If you are an older adult or if you take care of older adults, emergency preparedness planning is especially important and I encourage all New Yorkers to attend an upcoming Citizen Preparedness Corps training near you.”

The New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps (CPC), administered by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and the New York National Guard (DMNA), was established in 2014 to train everyday New Yorkers how to prepare for emergencies and disasters, respond immediately and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions. Approximately 365,000 New Yorkers have taken CPC training in community settings throughout the State over the past nine years.

This year, DHSES partnered with the New York State Office for Aging and community stakeholders to host CPC trainings geared towards older adults to provide timely information about staying safe before, during and after a disaster. On top of these offerings, the program will expand beginning this month to reach communities throughout the state who may not have previously been able to attend a CPC course.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “When disaster strikes, it’s important for all New Yorkers to have a plan. Make it a priority this month to develop your family’s emergency plan and remember to take extra measures to ensure your kids, older family members and pets are prepared for any type of emergency that requires an evacuation.”

Director of the New York State Office for the Aging Greg Olsen said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the safety of New Yorkers continues to be a top priority and the crucial work the Citizen Preparedness Corps is doing throughout the state is a prime example. We’re proud to be partnering with DHSES during National Preparedness Month to focus on preparing older adults for disaster by ensuring they have the preparedness training and resources they need. The trainings will be critical because older adults face greater risks during disasters, especially if they’re socially isolated, are low-income, or have a disability.”

Below is a list of trainings being offered for the month of September that older adults are encouraged to attend:

Sept. 9, 2023 | 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

-Nepperhan Cultural Center | 342 Warburton Avenue, Yonkers, NY 10701

Sept. 11, 2023 | 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

-Congregation Beth Emeth | 100 Academy Road, Albany, NY 12208

Sept. 14, 2023 | 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

-City Island AARP – Chapter 318 | 17 Bay Street, City Island, NY 10464

Sept. 16, 2023 | 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

-Perfecting Faith Church | 311 N Main St, Freeport, NY 11520

Sept. 16, 2023 | 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

-Grand Island Memorial Library | 1715 Beddell Road, Grand Island, NY 14072

Sept. 16, 2023 | 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

-Shops at Ithaca Mall | 40 Catherwood Road, Ithaca, NY 14850

Sept. 17, 2023 | 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

-Long Beach Public Library – Auditorium | 111 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY 11561

Sept. 18, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

-Long Island Cares | 75 Davids Drive, Hauppauge, NY 11788

Sept. 19, 2023 | 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

-American Legion Post 787 | 5575 Legionnaire Drive, Cicero, NY 13039

Sept. 20, 2023 | 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

-Lifespan of Greater Rochester | 1900 S Clinton Avenue, Rochester, NY 14618

Sept. 21, 2023 | 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

-Tosh Collins Senior Center | 25 Cazenovia Street, Buffalo, NY 14220

Sept. 22, 2023 | 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

-Jamestown Community College – Hultquist Library Building, Lenna Theater–HULT 148 |

-525 Falconer Street, Jamestown, NY 14701

Sept. 23, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

-Community Memorial Baptist Church | 132 Waverly Street, Yonkers, NY 10701

Sept. 26, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

-Borinquen Court Mitchel Older Adult Center | 295 East 138th Street, Bronx, NY 10454

Sept. 26, 2023 | 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

-Hoag Library | 134 South Main Street, Albion, NY 14411

Sept. 30, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

-The Lodge at Woodlawn Beach State Park | 3580 Lakeshore Road, Blasdell, NY 14219

For the full Citizen Preparedness Corps Training Calendar, please visit: https://www.dhses.ny.gov/citizen-preparedness-training-calendar.

CPC are now also available online in English and with subtitles for 12 additional languages:

Arabic

Bengali

Chinese

English

French

Haitian Creole

Italian

Korean

Polish

Russian

Spanish

Urdu

Yiddish

For those who cannot participate in the in-person or online trainings, it is recommended to learn the four steps to effective preparedness:

1. Develop a Plan: Have a plan for what to do at home and learn about plans at work, school, and anywhere you and your family spend time. Create an emergency contact list for friends and family members, both local and out-of-town, and identify places where you can go besides home in an emergency.

2. Make an Emergency Supplies Kit: You should be prepared to make it on your own for at least 10 days after a disaster. In an emergency, everyday services such as electricity, heat, air conditioning or phones may not work. Learn about and gather tools and supplies for your kit.

3. Be Aware: Pay attention to the news and know your surroundings. Learn about resources that can provide you with updated information during an emergency, such as NY-Alert, the state’s free, all-hazards alert and notification system.

4. Get Involved: Before an emergency, receiving training from recognized disaster volunteer organizations such as the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army may increase your own ability to help others when most needed. In a disaster, it is always best to wait for instructions from local officials or check with specific organizations before going directly to volunteer.

For more information, go to https://dhses.ny.gov/safety.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) provides leadership, coordination, and support to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, recover from, and mitigate disasters and other emergencies. For more information, follow @NYSDHSES on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly known as Twitter) or visit dhses.ny.gov.