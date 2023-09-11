Cold Chain Market SWOT Analysis by key players : Americold Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings, United Parcel Service
Cold Chain Market Update – Know Whose Market Share Is Getting Bigger And Bigger
Cold Chain Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cold Chain market to witness a CAGR of 9.02% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Cold Chain Market Breakdown by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Others) by Temperature Range (Chilled, Frozen) by End-Use (Refrigerated Warehouses, Transport) and by Geography (North America, South America,. The Cold Chain market size is estimated to increase by USD 3.1 Billion at a CAGR of 9.02% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 9.75 Billion.
— Criag Francis
Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures)
https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/sample-report/global-cold-chain-market
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Cold Chain Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Cold Chain market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Americold Logistics LLC (United States), Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (United States), DHL International GmbH (Germany), FedEx Corporation (United States), Nichirei Corporation (Japan), Burris Logistics Inc. (United States), AGRO Merchants Group (United States), Swire Cold Storage Ltd. (Hong Kong), VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada), Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata SpA (Italy), Kloosterboer Group B.V. (Netherlands), Preferred Freezer Services (United States), Interstate Cold Storage Inc. (United States)
Definition:
The cold chain market refers to the infrastructure and processes involved in the storage, transportation, and distribution of temperature-sensitive products such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, maintaining their quality and integrity within specified temperature ranges.
Market Trends:
Growing demand for fresh and frozen food products
Market Drivers:
Rising consumer preference for perishable goods
Market Opportunities:
Emerging markets with increasing disposable income
Market Restraints:
Emerging markets with increasing disposable income
Market Challenges:
Emerging markets with increasing disposable income
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Cold Chain Market: Chilled, Frozen
Key Applications/end-users of Cold Chain Market: Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Others
Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert @:
https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/enquiry-before-buy/global-cold-chain-market
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Cold Chain Market?
• What you should look for in a Cold Chain
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Cold Chain vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
Who should get most benefit of this report?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Cold Chain
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Cold Chain for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
List of players profiled in this report: Americold Logistics LLC (United States), Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC (United States), United Parcel Service Inc. (United States), DHL International GmbH (Germany), FedEx Corporation (United States), Nichirei Corporation (Japan), Burris Logistics Inc. (United States), AGRO Merchants Group (United States), Swire Cold Storage Ltd. (Hong Kong), VersaCold Logistics Services (Canada), Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata SpA (Italy), Kloosterboer Group B.V. (Netherlands), Preferred Freezer Services (United States), Interstate Cold Storage Inc. (United States)
Book Latest Edition of Global Cold Chain Market Study @ https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/buy-now?format=1&report=5431
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Cold Chain Market
Cold Chain Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (Chilled, Frozen)
Cold Chain Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Others) (2022-2028)
Cold Chain Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Cold Chain Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Cold Chain Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (Chilled, Frozen)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Cold Chain
Cold Chain Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
Check it Out Complete Details os Report @
https://www.htfmarketintelligence.com/report/global-cold-chain-market
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Cold Chain Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also make sectional purchase or opt-in for regional report by limiting the scope to only North America, ANZ, Europe or MENA Countries, Eastern Europe or European Union.
Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Pvt Ltd
+ + +1 434-322-0091
sales@htfmarketintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn