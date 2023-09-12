Launch of US Based Tails and Tweed Online Pet Supplies
LAUNCH OF NEW ONLINE PET STORE OFFERING SPECIALIZED PET SUPPLIES THAT FOCUS ON STYLE WHILE PAMPERING PETSDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the launch of Tails and Tweed, a brand-new online retailer that promises to provide interesting new products for dogs and cats. Custom products are carefully selected to bring style to pets, their homes, and families.
Tails and Tweed's tagline, "Where Style Meets Function for our Pets," perfectly encapsulates the brand's mission. The company is dedicated to offering a range of thoughtfully designed products that combine style and practicality. Whether looking for dog or cat beds with designer flair, or specialized collars bringing new technology for your pets, Tails and Tweed brings a fresh new approach to products for the family's pets.
It's not just another pet store; with a steadfast commitment to Quality, Style, Function and Service, Tails and Tweed provides a unique destination focused on high-quality products that enhance the home while pampering the pets. Their products bring a modern approach such as collars boasting state-of-the-art technology and cozy beds infused with personality through design.
Founder Kathy Garbutt expressed her excitement about the launch: "At Tails and Tweed, we believe that our pets deserve the very best. We've created an online store that caters to pet owners who want their pet family members to enjoy the perfect blend of style and function. There is no point buying something that looks good but isn’t used. Our focus is to provide quality items that are useful and look good, while providing a great customer experience. Our goal is to become the go-to destination for pet parents who are looking for more than what is available at traditional pet retailers."
To celebrate the launch, Tails and Tweed is offering a special promotion for early customers. For a limited time, shoppers can enjoy 20% off items sitewide. Visit www.TailsAndTweed.com to explore the selection of products available and take advantage of this limited time offer.
Join the Tails and Tweed community on social media by following @TailsAndTweedPets on Instagram and Facebook, and stay updated on the latest trends, product releases, and pet care tips.
ABOUT
Tails and Tweed is an online retailer of specialty dog and cat supplies, based in Flower Mound, Texas. Founded in 2023 by Kathy Garbutt, Tails and Tweed aims to provide pet owners with a unique offering that elevates their pets' lifestyle choices. Kathy has had pets her whole life who are always an integral part of her family’s homes, travels, and lifestyle, like most households. After years of hiding the dog and cat beds when company was coming, she was determined there must be a way to stylishly incorporate these items into the home she carefully decorates. Kathy brings years of experience in service delivery, operations, product, and technology to create an outstanding online experience. Visit www.TailsAndTweed.com to explore the brand's exciting offerings.
Kathy Garbutt
Tails and Tweed
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram