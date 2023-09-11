YEAs in Armenia: Swedish Fika: celebrating SwedishNational Day with EuroClubs

On June 4, EuroClub Oshakan, in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden in Armenia, organised a special FIKA event to commemorate Swedish National Day. The event featured Sara Lannebo, an intern at the embassy, as the guest of honour. Sara shared valuable insights about Sweden, including its culture, language, and traditions. This occasion facilitated meaningful interactions between Sara, the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), and the beneficiaries of EuroClub.

Event Location: The event took place in Oshakan, Aragatsotn Province.

Achievements: Over 25 young individuals had the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of Sweden, its rich culture, traditions, and history.

Target Audience: The event specifically targeted 20 young people from Oshakan.

Face-to-Face Engagement: More than 25 individuals participated in the event, engaging in valuable face-to-face discussions and cultural exchange.

Social Media Impact: The event also had a significant online presence, with a takeover of EU NEIGHBOURS east’s Instagram page, reaching over 1,000 people through social media outreach.

YEAs Involvement: Almost 10 Young European Ambassadors were actively involved in organising and participating in the activity.

Collaborators: EuroClub Oshakan collaborated with Uniting Bridge NGO and the Embassy of Sweden in Armenia to bring this event to fruition.

This event successfully celebrated Swedish National Day while promoting cultural exchange and understanding between young people in Armenia and Sweden. It demonstrated the importance of international cooperation and engagement, much like the previous event you mentioned.