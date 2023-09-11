Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) Unveils Strategic Initiatives to Elevate Shareholder Value and Market Position

Naples FL, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) is pleased to announce a series of transformative initiatives aimed at fortifying shareholder value and bolstering our standing within the Music Licensing sector.

Enhanced KYC Requirements through Plaid Integration

In our unwavering commitment to industry-leading standards, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) is thrilled to unveil the seamless integration of Plaid, a state-of-the-art technology solution. This strategic move significantly heightens our Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, ensuring an even more secure and transparent environment for all stakeholders.

Milestone Court Hearing: FINRA Arbitration vs. OTC Link, LLC

Mark your calendars for October 4, 2023, as we anticipate a pivotal court hearing pertaining to the FINRA arbitration case against OTC Link, LLC. This development underscores our relentless pursuit of justice and Pro Music Rights is seeking compensatory damages in the amount of $386,574,108.25 plus interest and costs From OTC Link, LLC. In the FINRA arbitration case against OTC Link, LLC.

Empowering Financial Stability: Launching Litigation Collection Campaign

As part of our ongoing efforts to optimize cash flow and enhance profitability, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) is embarking on a strategic litigation collection campaign. This initiative serves as a testament to our commitment to financial robustness and long-term prosperity.

Revolutionizing Compliance with AI Innovation

Embracing cutting-edge technology, Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) is actively exploring the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the realm of regulatory filings. Our objective is to streamline the preparation of regulatory documents, including those submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This forward-looking approach not only promises substantial cost savings but also underscores our dedication to efficiency.

Unlocking New Horizons: Pursuit of Main Board Listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange

We eagerly await the issuance of a non-objection letter from the Financial Services Commission, Jamaica's regulatory equivalent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This pivotal step will pave the way for our listing on the prestigious Main Board of the Jamaica Stock Exchange. It represents a remarkable opportunity for growth and investment diversification.

Our journey towards progress and innovation continues, underpinned by a resolute commitment to delivering exceptional value to our esteemed shareholders. Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) stands poised for growth and prosperity.

About Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG)



Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG), also known as Pro Music Rights, is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.



