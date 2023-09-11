Submit Release
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Record First Half-Year Revenue and Net Income

XI’AN, China, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) (“BON” or the “Company”), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced its half-year financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

1H-2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue - Total revenues were $14.1 million, representing a 3.4% increase from US$13.7 million for the same period in 2022.
  • Income from operation – for the six months ended March 31, 2023 was $2,985,234 increase of $196,875 or 7.1% as compared to $2,788,359 in the same period of 2022.
  • Net income attributable to BON Natural Life Limited - for the six months ended March 31, 2023 was $2,119,760 as compared to $2,548,678 in the same period of 2022.
  • Earnings per share – Basic earnings per share was $0.24 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $0.31 in the same period of 2022. Diluted earnings per share was $0.24 for the six months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to $0.30 in the same period of 2022.

1H-2023 Product Categories Summary: Growth vs. Prior Year

  Revenues increase (decrease) Gross Profits increase (decrease)
Fragrance Compounds (8.4%) 12.3%
Health Supplements (Powder Drinks) 37.2% 21.0%
Bioactive Food Ingredients (5.2%) 20.0%


Fragrance Compounds

Revenues from sales of fragrance compound products decreased by 8.4% to US$6.8 million in the six months ended March 31, 2023 from US$7.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 10.1% decrease in average selling price and a 9.5% negative impact from currency exchange, partially offset by an increase of 1.8% in sales volume.

Gross profit from fragrance compound products increased by 12.3% to US$2.0 million from US$1.8 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to a 16.6% decrease in cost of products due to our ability to negotiate better price from suppliers and an increase of 1.8% in sales volume, partially offset by a 9.5% negative impact from currency exchange.

Health Supplements (Powder Drinks)

Revenues from sales of health supplement (powder drinks) products increased by 37.2% to US$4.6 million in the six months ended March 31, 2023 from US$3.3 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase of 50% in sales volume and partially offset by a 9.5% negative impact from currency exchange.

Gross profit from health supplement (powder drinks) products increased by 21.0% to US$1.4 million from US$1.2 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to the above referenced factors.

Bioactive Food Ingredients

Revenues from sales of bioactive food ingredient products decreased by 5.2% to US$2.8 million in the six months ended March 31, 2023 from US$2.9 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a 7.5% decrease in average price and a 9.5% negative impact from currency exchange, partially offset by a 2.4% increase in sales volume due to strong customer demand and sales effort.

Gross profit from bioactive food ingredient products increased by 20.0% to US$1.3 million from US$1.1 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was mainly due to a 2.4% increase in sales volume and a decrease of 21.7% in cost of products due to the decreased raw materials purchase price, partially offset by a 9.5% negative impact from currency exchange.

General and administrative expenses increased by $467,012, or approximately 46.8%, from $998,943 in the six months ended March 31, 2022, to $1,465,955 in the same period of 2023, mainly attributable to an increase of 44.2% in staff payroll due to the increase in staff headcount, a 234.8% increase in rent expenses and a 42.7% increase in expenses such as professional service and consulting fees and investor relation expenses, etc. as we become a public company since we completed the IPO in July 2021.

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses decreased by $34,680, or approximately 21.1%, from $164,675 in the six months ended March 31, 2022, to $129,995 in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a 79.3% decrease in staff payroll and a 34.4% decrease in outsourcing R&D activities to external consulting firms.

Government subsidies received in the form of provincial-level export credit insurance subsidy and unemployment insurance expansion grant totaled $11,916 in the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Net income decreased from $2.5 million in the six months ended March 31, 2022 to $2.1 million in the same period of 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities during the six months ended March 31, 2023 was $2,177,992 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $130,577 in the same period of 2022.

Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.24, compared to $0.30 for the same period in 2022.

About Bon Natural Life Limited

The Company focuses on the manufacturing of personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds for perfume and fragrance manufacturers, natural health supplements such as powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products mostly used as food additives and nutritional supplements by their customers. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.bnlus.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the natural, health and personal care market in China and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)   
    As of  
    March 31, 2023     September 30, 2022  
ASSETS            
CURRENT ASSETS                
Cash   $ 542,272     $ 840,861  
Accounts receivable, net     9,260,407       6,784,307  
Inventories, net     1,803,374       1,722,120  
Advance to suppliers, net     7,644,920       4,091,990  
Acquisition deposit     1,000,000       1,000,000  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     3,967,756       277,509  
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     24,218,729       14,716,787  
                 
Property, plant and equipment, net     22,135,274       21,624,437  
Intangible assets, net     373,751       366,167  
Right-of-use lease assets, net     450,282       546,690  
Deferred tax assets, net     29,023       2,768  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 47,207,059     $ 37,256,849  
                 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
CURRENT LIABILITIES                
Short-term loans   $ 2,666,457     $ 2,424,587  
Current portion of long-term loans     1,934,411       2,135,979  
Accounts payable     324,240       214,585  
Due to related parties     120,203       72,836  
Taxes payable     1,676,714       1,239,708  
Deferred revenue     989,027       188,745  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     3,503,550       114,431  
Finance lease liabilities, current     -       26,285  
Operating lease liability, current     247,397       230,182  
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     11,461,999       6,647,338  
                 
Long-term loans     30,336       189,813  
Operating lease liability, noncurrent     212,955       327,202  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   $ 11,705,290     $ 7,164,353  
                 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES                
EQUITY                
Ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 11,146,226 and 8,396,226 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively     1,115       840  
Additional paid in capital     17,946,174       15,711,450  
Statutory reserve     1,804,116       1,804,116  
Retained earnings     16,796,529       14,676,769  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     (1,559,550 )     (2,631,171 )
TOTAL BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     34,988,384       29,562,004  
Non-controlling interest     513,387       530,492  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     35,501,771       30,092,496  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   $ 47,207,059     $ 37,256,849  


BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(UNAUDITED)   
    For the six months ended
March 31, 		 
    2023     2022  
REVENUE   $ 14,149,967     $ 13,688,400  
COST OF REVENUE     (9,432,619 )     (9,652,453 )
GROSS PROFIT     4,717,348       4,035,947  
                 
OPERATING EXPENSES                
Selling expenses     (136,164 )     (83,970 )
General and administrative expenses     (1,465,955 )     (998,943 )
Research and development expenses     (129,995 )     (164,675 )
Total operating expenses     (1,732,114 )     (1,247,588 )
                 
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS     2,985,234       2,788,359  
                 
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)                
Interest income     8,732       589  
Interest expense     (178,557 )     (277,764 )
Unrealized foreign transaction exchange loss     8,452       (16,994 )
Government subsidies     11,916       542,256  
Income from short-term investments     -       12,419  
Other income     (223,043 )     43,532  
Total other income, net     (372,501 )     304,038  
                 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION     2,617,733       3,092,397  
                 
INCOME TAX PROVISION     (510,077 )     (562,737 )
                 
NET INCOME     2,102,656       2,529,660  
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest     (17,104 )     (19,018 )
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED   $ 2,119,760     $ 2,548,678  
                 
NET INCOME     2,102,656       2,529,660  
                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME                
Total foreign currency translation adjustment     1,071,621       485,503  
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME     3,174,277       3,015,163  
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest     (17,104 )     (21,314 )
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED   $ 3,191,381     $ 3,036,477  
                 
EARNINGS PER SHARE                
Basic   $ 0.24     $ 0.31  
Diluted   $ 0.24     $ 0.30  
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING                
Basic     8,918,309       8,350,381  
Diluted     8,979,243       8,386,306  


BON NATURAL LIFE LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)   
    For the six months ended
March 31, 		 
    2023     2022  
Cash flows from operating activities                
Net income   $ 2,102,656     $ 2,529,660  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities                
Allowance for doubtful accounts     -       187  
Depreciation and amortization     282,888       112,945  
Inventory reserve     105,314       -  
Deferred income tax     (25,749 )     (28 )
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets     114,179       33,122  
Amortization of stock options     35,000       89,820  
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss     (8,452 )     16,994  
Gain on disposal of property and equipment     -       (745 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                
Accounts receivable     (2,198,450 )     (1,265,109 )
Inventories     (124,601 )     (515,690 )
Advance to suppliers, net     (3,353,433 )     977,033  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (3,595,458 )     (38,795 )
Accounts payable     100,386       165,741  
Operating lease liabilities     (115,170 )     (30,589 )
Taxes payable     386,510       (1,806,543 )
Deferred revenue     781,183       (440,032 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     3,335,205       41,452  
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,177,992 )     (130,577 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities                
Purchase of short-term investments     -       (3,678,199 )
Proceeds upon redemption of short-term investments     -       5,273,186  
Purchase of property and equipment     (15,131 )     (10,231 )
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment     -       1,659  
Capital expenditures on construction-in-progress     (2,970 )     (3,577,995 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (18,101
     (1,991,580 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities                
Net proceeds from issuance of Ordinary Shares in initial public offerings     2,200,000       -  
Proceeds from short-term loans     259,767       1,608,378  
Proceeds from long-term loans     -       594,864
  
Repayment of short-term loans     (79,165 )     (41,945 )
Repayment of long-term loans     (437,412 )     (393,343
Proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings from related parties     (1,038 )     91,965  
Principal repayment of capital lease     (27,236 )     (89,465 )
Net cash provided by financing activities     1,914,916       1,824,454  
                 
Effect of changes of foreign exchange rates on cash     (17,412 )     2,915  
Net decrease in cash     (298,589 )     (294,788 )
Cash, beginning of period     840,861       1,903,867  
Cash, end of period   $ 542,272     $ 1,609,079  
                 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information                
Cash paid for interest expense   $ 178,557     $ 277,764  
Cash paid for income tax   $ 500,251     $ 785,853  
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities                
Amortization of share-based compensation for initial public offering services   $ 35,000     $ 89,820  
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations   $ 458,181     $ -  

