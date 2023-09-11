The Prostate Cancer Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of $23 Billion By 2027 At A CAGR Of More Than 5 % As Per The Business Research Company's Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023, the global prostate cancer drugs market is making strides worth noting. The size of the worldwide prostate cancer drugs market is poised to increase from $17.63 billion in 2022 to $18.81 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the market's magnitude will reach $23.50 billion in 2027, with an expected CAGR of 5.7%.



Demographics Driving Transformation

The key driving force behind this surge lies in the demographic landscape, particularly among men. Prostate cancer, a prevalent form of cancer in men aged 60 and above, is at the forefront of medical research and innovation. The Administration For Community Living (ACL), a US-based government organization, projects a significant 21.6% increase in the geriatric population by 2040. It's noteworthy that prostate cancer disproportionately affects men, with statistics from the American Cancer Society indicating that about 6 out of 10 cases are diagnosed in men aged 65 or older. This demographic shift is undeniably a catalyst for the remarkable growth in the prostate cancer drugs market.

Industry Titans Leading the Charge

Renowned names such as Astellas Inc., AstraZeneca PLC., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A, Bayer AG, Roche, Abbott, Pfizer, Novartis, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG are instrumental in driving advancements in prostate cancer treatment. Their dedication to research and development ensures that patients have access to cutting-edge therapies.

Combination Therapy: A Rising Trend

One of the emerging trends in the prostate cancer drugs market is the use of combination therapy. In cases where monotherapy has proven less effective, companies are investing in combination therapies to treat prostate cancer. For instance, Pfizer's Phase 3 PROSPER trial revealed that combining XTANDI (enzalutamide) with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) significantly reduced the risk of metastases or death by 71%, compared to ADT alone. Other combinations, like radiation therapy paired with androgen deprivation therapy, and the use of chemotherapy drug docetaxel (Taxotere) alongside ADT, are also showing promise in prostate cancer treatment.

Global Reach and Market Segmentation

The North American region held the largest share of the prostate cancer drugs market in 2022, but the Middle East is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

The global prostate cancer drugs market is segmented by type (Hormone Sensitive Prostate Cancer, Hormone Refractory Prostate Cancer), therapy (Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy), and end-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users).

As the global prostate cancer drugs market continues its upward trajectory, it brings hope for patients and underscores the remarkable strides being made in the field of oncology. Stay tuned for more developments and breakthroughs in this dynamic industry.

Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the prostate cancer drugs market size, prostate cancer drugs market segments, prostate cancer drugs market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 6,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

