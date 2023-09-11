Ipsos: Appointment of Dr Bonnie Bain as Global Head of Healthcare

Paris, September 11, 2023 - I am pleased to announce that Dr Bonnie Bain, PhD has been appointed Global Head of Healthcare and will join us on 11th September. She will replace Michael Spedding, who retires at the end of the year.

Bonnie brings a wealth of valuable experience and expertise to the role and a wonderfully positive, inclusive approach. She has over 20 years' experience in the healthcare sector and a proven track record of developing innovative solutions on both the client and agency side of the business. Prior to joining Ipsos, she was Global Head of Pharma and Executive VP of Healthcare Operations & Strategy at GlobalData Plc. Under her leadership, GlobalData launched several premium syndicated, multi-client and custom offerings in the pharmaceutical and medical device sectors. Bonnie is also passionate about diversity and inclusion initiatives and served as the executive sponsor for GlobalData's Employee Resource Group on Race and Ethnicity.

Prior to joining GlobalData, Bonnie worked at several data analytics and consulting firms including Informa and Decision Resources Group. She was Vice President and Global Research & Analysis Director for Informa’s Pharma Division, where she successfully co-led the integration of Datamonitor Healthcare into Informa’s Pharma Intelligence business, revamped the portfolio, and launched new product and line extensions, resulting in double digit increases in profit. She also expanded the portfolio to include more rigorous primary research, epidemiology, emerging markets, and event-driven updates, and transformed the analyst team from a UK-centric team to an international presence based in the US, UK, India, and Asia-Pacific.

Bonnie is a frequent speaker at industry events and works closely with clients in a variety of industries including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, professional services, financial markets, and technology. She holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from Purdue University and completed a post-doctoral fellowship in Molecular Pharmacology at the University of Miami School of Medicine. She also holds a graduate certificate in applied management principles from Purdue University's Krannert School of Management.

“Bonnie Bain’s track record and expertise should will help us in our focus on accelerating our development in the healthcare sector, where structural forces drive on-going growth” said Ben Page, Ipsos CEO.

Bonnie commented: “I am very excited to be taking on the role of Global Head of Healthcare and building on the success of the teams. I look forward to continuing to strengthen our core products, expanding our value-added services, exploring new ways to leverage technologies and internal collaborations to grow our business and best serve our clients”.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing nearly 20,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).

ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

Attachment