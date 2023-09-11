Hiking Accessories Market Global Industry Growth, Share, Segment Analysis, Current Trends And Industry Overview 2032

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hiking accessories are majorly used to provide assistance while doing adventure activities. These accessories are specially designed equipment to provide stability to the user while trekking or hiking. Adventure sports are gaining huge traction among millennials owing to the rise in trend for adventure tourism. Diversified adventure activities such as rock climbing, glacier hiking, and Nordic walking have resulted in widespread adoption of hiking accessories.

Adventure activities has been witnessing huge rise in over past few years. Different government organizations are collaborating with tourism organization to promote adventure activities. With more people indulging in health and wellness around the world, engaged stakeholder have started venturing for unique and multitasking equipment for the people. The equipment required for hiking depend on the length of the hike; however, hikers always carry rudimentary equipment such as water, first aid kit, GPS compass, fire kit, and others. The global market for hiking accessories experiences growth in innovation. Introduction of technologies like solar power lantern, solar power device charger, and GPS inserted smart compass have revolutionized the growing market. Along with introduction of IoT in personal accessories like GPS compass, the engaged stakeholders have made great strides for materials and design advancements as well to make accessories lightweight, water resistant, and durable.

Major stakeholder in hiking accessories market are competing on the basis of durability, price, weather resistance, weight, quality of raw materials, adaptability, and design innovations. Moreover, stakeholders are using plethora of sale channel. Nevertheless, rise in participation of people in outdoor recreational activities have positive impact on the market and hence the hiking accessories market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

The hiking accessories market is segmented based on its product type, end use, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, it is segmented into hiking apparel, hiking shoes, sleeping bag, tent, pole, bag pack, and others. Based on end use, it is further classified into glacier hiking, Nordic walking, scrambling, swim hiking, water falling, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is further categorized into independent retail store, specialty store, hypermarket/supermarket, and online sale channel. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major players profiled in this report include Amer Sports, Exxel Outdoors. LLC, Newell Brands, Columbia Sportswear, Thule Group AB, Vista Outdoor operations. LLC, Dakine, Schwanhäußer Industrie Holding GmbH & Co.KG, Sports Direct, and Nike, Inc.

