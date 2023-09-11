National Fuel Releases its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Highlighting Safe, Reliable, Affordable and Sustainable Operations

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel or the Company, NYSE: NFG) today released its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report (Report), detailing the Company’s policies, practices and performance metrics in key environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas. An electronic version of the report is available by clicking here.



“National Fuel has maintained its focus on safely, reliably and affordably providing critical energy supplies to consumers, while building on our sustainability and corporate responsibility initiatives in the communities where we operate,” said David P. Bauer, President & Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company. “As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, we will continue to look for ways to reduce our carbon footprint and build on our ESG efforts and disclosures highlighted below.”

Corporate Responsibility Report Highlights

Continued Progress Towards Methane Intensity Targets : Progress toward 2030 methane intensity targets at each of our business segments.

: Progress toward 2030 methane intensity targets at each of our business segments. Commitment to Transparency : Independent third-party verification of emissions data.

: Independent third-party verification of emissions data. Responsible Natural Gas Certifications : Achieved certification of Company’s natural gas production under MiQ and Equitable Origin standards.

: Achieved certification of Company’s natural gas production under MiQ and Equitable Origin standards. Enhanced Waste Management Disclosures : Additional quantitative disclosures surrounding waste generated at each of our business segments.

: Additional quantitative disclosures surrounding waste generated at each of our business segments. Focus on Energy Transition Teams: Additional disclosures surrounding how the Company is exploring low- and zero-carbon fuel sources.

Additional disclosures surrounding how the Company is exploring low- and zero-carbon fuel sources. Reliable Service: Ability to provide reliable service across all segments when faced with challenging weather conditions.

National Fuel’s 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

The Company’s Corporate Responsibility Report incorporates multiple best practice sustainability reporting standards, guidelines and frameworks, in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In line with the Company’s 2022 Climate Report, National Fuel continues to enhance its disclosure surrounding governance of climate-related risks and opportunities, the Company’s related risk management processes and strategy to address those risks and opportunities, and the expected resiliency of that strategy in the future. Additionally, the Company has and will continue to disclose progress against targets to highlight the Company’s progress on our sustainability journey.

National Fuel Gas Company

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

Cautionary Note on ESG Data and Forward-Looking Statements

All information included in this Corporate Responsibility Report is being provided on a voluntary basis, and as such, the Company has included and excluded certain topics to customize the sustainability standards and frameworks to our specific circumstances. The decision to include data for historical and future years is at the discretion of the Company and its subsidiaries, and the specific years used as a historical baseline were chosen as appropriate for each reporting segment. The ESG data included in this report does not constitute financial data calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This Corporate Responsibility Report also contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact, as well as statements that are identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions. This Corporate Responsibility Report and the statements contained herein are submitted for the general information of Company stakeholders and are not intended to induce any sale or purchase of securities or to be used in connection therewith. While the Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Furthermore, each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: (1) the Company’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to meet applicable testing standards, reporting frameworks, and emissions targets; (2) disallowance by applicable regulatory bodies of appropriate rate recovery for system modernization, (3) governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas, and (4) the other risks and uncertainties described in (i) the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K at Item 7, MD&A, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q at Item 2, MD&A, under the heading “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements,” and (ii) the “Risk Factors” included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K at Item 1A, as updated by the Company’s Forms 10-Q for subsequent quarters at Item 1A. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or use them for anything other than their intended purpose. This report contains references to National Fuel’s website and other reporting documents. National Fuel is not incorporating this report by reference into any other document and is not incorporating any other document posted on the website into this report. Except where specified, this report and the data presented have not been externally audited, assured, attested or verified. The Company makes no warranty, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, completeness, legality, reliability or usefulness of this report.

