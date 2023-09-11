A greener asphalt solution to be tested by the ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable

A new road segment will allow validating the mechanical performance of the asphalt mixture with a higher lignin substitution rate

MONTREAL, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new testbed follows on from a project initiated by FPInnovations, a private not-for-profit organization specializing in the creation of solutions that support the global competitiveness of the Canadian sector, that includes the use of a bioproduct in asphalt mixtures. The new trials, conducted on behalf of the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable (MTMD), are being carried out in collaboration with Eurovia, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction. The FPInnovations project, which is funded by Natural Resources Canada, aims to reduce the carbon footprint of road construction.

A first stage of the project demonstrated that the results from ÉTS tests on lignin-modified bitumen and asphalt, that were carried out on five road segments across Canada, achieved performance equivalent to that of conventional materials after two years, confirming the feasibility of asphalt mix manufacture and application. Following these demonstrations, MTMD decided to set up a testbed on Road 235, in Ange-Gardien.

VINCI Construction’ Centre Technique Amériques has tested and submitted to the Ministry conclusive preliminary results on mixtures containing 15% lignin as a replacement for bitumen. Eurovia Québec, prime contractor for this new trial, had already participated in an initial trial of a bituminous mix with a 10% substitution rate in Quebec City.

In addition to the monitoring performed during the preparatory stages, MTMD will monitor the bitumen and asphalt production processes to assess their properties. Performance monitoring will also be carried out on the road section, as well as on a section identified as "control", in order to evaluate the evolution in performance of the asphalt mixture and this technology over time.

Quotes

This testbed represents an important step towards the adoption of lignin by the road construction industry. This key partnership with the Ministère is helping to accelerate the integration of innovative products into the value chain, and to demonstrate the benefits of innovations from the forest sector. The contribution of the forest sector to the advancement of low-carbon products remains a major motivator for FPInnovations’ innovative projects.

Stéphane Renou, President and CEO, FPInnovations

Canada is blessed with immense forest resources. Finding innovative ways of managing and utilizing these resources can provide new pathways for low-carbon solutions. This means lower emissions and good, sustainable jobs for workers. This partnership with FPInnovations is paving the way for a more sustainable Canada.

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

Today’s announcement is truly thrilling news. Exploring inventive methods to oversee and harness these resources has the potential to open fresh avenues for eco-friendly solutions. Consequently, we can anticipate reduced emissions and the creation of sustainable employment opportunities for our workforce. Our collaboration with FPInnovations is charting the course towards a more environmentally sustainable Canada.

Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament - Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation, Quebec and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Rural Economic Development

The road we built on Raymond Blvd. in Québec City in 2021 with a lignin-based asphalt showed no signs of weakness compared with conventional mixtures after two years. We are enthusiastic about continuing to participate in this innovative project since we believe in the importance of decarbonization in the pavement industry, and we are confident that lignin will be one of the solutions enabling us to achieve our carbon neutrality objectives.

Yvan Paquin, Technical Director, Eurovia Québec

About FPInnovations

FPInnovations is a private not-for-profit research and development centre with professional researchers who create solutions in support of the Canadian forest sector’s global competitiveness. It is ideally positioned to perform state-of-the-art research, develop advanced technologies, and deliver innovative solutions to complex problems for every area of the sector’s value chain, from forest operations to consumer and industrial products. Its R&D laboratories are located in Quebec City, Montreal, and Vancouver, and it has technology-transfer offices across Canada.

Contact

Geneviève Mathieu

Media Relations, FPInnovations

866 727-7422

genevieve.mathieu@fpinnovations.ca



