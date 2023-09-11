Forward Solutions Announces the Merger of George W. Mouk & Associates into Avision

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Solutions, a leading provider of outsources sales and marketing, is excited to announce the successful merger of George W. Mouk & Associates and Avision. This strategic collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing service offerings and increasing market presence.



George W. Mouk & Associates has been a leader in the foodservice and janitorial channel, serving customers in Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, West Tennessee, Southern Alabama, and the Florida panhandle since 1970.

Lee Mouk, President of George W. Mouk & Associates, shared his anticipation about this merger, stating, "I look forward to being part of a team of professional sales reps and the increased ability to serve our manufacturer and distributor partners." This strategic merger leverages the combined knowledge, resources, and relationships of both teams to provide enhanced services, streamlined solutions, and a broader product portfolio.

John Shoffner, President of Avision, expressed his enthusiasm about this partnership, stating, "George W. Mouk & Associates bring decades of experience in the foodservice and janitorial markets with great relationships and a tremendous track record of success. I am thrilled to have them as part of our team."

Clients of both George W. Mouk & Associates and Avision can expect a seamless transition as the two entities integrate their strengths. Clients, partners, and stakeholders can anticipate continued dedication to excellence, backed by the unmatched expertise that George W. Mouk & Associates brings to the table. With a shared vision of excellence, this merger is set to create new avenues for growth and collaboration within the foodservice and janitorial sectors.

About Forward Solutions

Forward Solutions serves as the parent company of a diverse group of B2B manufacturer representatives and consulting divisions, dedicated to facilitating the growth of clients in rapidly evolving markets. With a seasoned team of experts spanning business strategy, business intelligence, human resources, IT, marketing, and finance, Forward Solutions provides comprehensive support to each division, empowering them to concentrate on driving sales expansion. Their portfolio encompasses prominent entities including Avision, Curate, Integrated Access Corporation™, OneSolution™, RelyPak™, and StruXur™ within the manufacturer representative groups. Additionally, they provide Allynt Solutions and C3Team™ as consulting services, tailored to serve manufacturers, distributors, and end users.

About George W. Mouk & Associates:

George W. Mouk & Associates is a respected name in the foodservice and janitorial markets, recognized for its decades of experience, strong relationships, and exceptional track record of success. George W. Mouk & Associates merger with Avision signifies a new chapter of collaboration and growth within the industry.

About Avision Team:

With 35+ years as the premier Manufacturer Representative Group in the U.S., Avision specializes in connecting world-class manufacturers with the best distributors to reach the ideal end user. From janitorial, facility, cleaning, restaurant, and foodservice supplies, Avision makes it easy for manufacturers and distributors to grow and sell faster while providing end users with the best products and industry innovations they need. With 8 offices nationwide and a team of 120 experts, Avision proudly serves more than 100,000 clients across the United States.

Contact:

Gina Tsiropoulos

678-389-7126

Forward-Solutions.com

gina.tsiropoulos@forward-solutions.com