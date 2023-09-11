FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sept. 11, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to be lowered in remembrance of 9/11

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 11, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has issued an order for the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in recognition of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The flags should be lowered to the half-staff position immediately, Sept. 11, 2023, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

The governor extends an invitation to all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to participate in this recognition.

