Cutting-Edge Tech-Laden Fitness Franchise, SmartFit, Launches Franchise Model

The franchise seamlessly blends new technology with results-driven fitness that will change its members' lives, resulting in an exciting franchise opportunity.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SmartFit , a unique tech-driven franchise based out of Georgia that features cutting edge EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) technology, has just announced its franchise launch.Founder Lara Oliveira is thrilled to kick off the brand’s sales initiative, expounding on the company’s impact on its current members and the goal of inspiring and changing lives in just 20-minute sessions by delivering guaranteed results and helping people feel stronger, healthier, and confident.“As we prepare to launch the SmartFit EMS franchise across the United States, I'm filled with a deep sense of pride and accomplishment. This momentous step isn't just a milestone in our growth; it's a testament to the dedication, vision, and collective effort that has shaped our journey,” she shared in a statement. “We recognized that the impact of EMS training had the potential to reach beyond our local community and touch lives across the nation. This realization marked the beginning of an intensive journey to create a franchise model that embodies the essence of SmartFit while providing entrepreneurs and fitness enthusiasts the opportunity to be part of our success story.”SmartFit is the “workout of the future”, enabling an individual to achieve body transformation in 20 minutes a day, twice a week. Each franchise location will offer the unique SmartFit services to the community, giving members maximum results with less stress.“The prospect of bringing EMS training to communities across the nation is incredibly inspiring. The innovative and efficient nature of this fitness approach aligns with modern lifestyles, offering a dynamic way for individuals to achieve their health and fitness goals,” stated Oliveira.“Over the years, we've witnessed the transformative power of EMS training in our studios, and we've been humbled by the stories of our clients achieving their health and fitness goals in ways they never thought possible.”The fitness franchise is currently seeking new franchise partners to join its network, complete with training program, ongoing operational support, marketing tools, branded collateral, and industry-best vendor connections. All franchise partners also gain the company’s success secrets that have contributed to its growth.“Our dedication to excellence remains at the forefront of this franchise expansion. We've meticulously crafted a framework that maintains the quality, standards, and values that SmartFit stands for,” she said. “From selecting franchise partners who share our vision to ensuring the replication of our exceptional training methods, every aspect of this endeavor has been guided by our unwavering commitment to delivering a fitness experience that transforms lives.”Information about the SmartFit franchise opportunity can be found at www.smartfitfranchise.com or by emailing Lara Oliveira and her team directly at franchise@smartfit.fitness.“As we gear up to launch the EMS training studios franchise in the United States, my heart is filled with a mix of enthusiasm, gratitude, and determination,” Oliveira added. “This endeavor represents more than just a business venture – it's a realization of a vision that has been nurtured with passion and purpose.”ABOUT SmartFitSmartFit is a unique fitness studio that utilizes cutting-edge EMS technology, providing an unparalleled approach to helping its members to achieve fitness goals, and maintain them, through a combination of advanced EMS technology and expert industry knowledge. The company currently has two Atlanta area locations. To learn more about SmartFit, visit www.smartfit.fitness. Learn more about owning a SmartFit franchise at www.smartfitfranchise.com