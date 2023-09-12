Certrec Launches the Latest Version of Their Innovative Fatigue Rule Management SaaS Solution for Nuclear Power Plants
Certrec’s Fatigue Rule Management System continues to provide the fastest and most powerful solution for managing fatigue-rule-related call-out reports.
Some of the key benefits of FRMS are how easy the application is to use, accessibility to the application, speed of the program, and reduced field time for supervisors to verify calculations.”FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Certrec, a leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the nuclear industry, has launched the latest version of its Fatigue Rule Management System (FRMS). This industry-wide solution continues to improve user functionality, providing quick results of worker availability for planned shifts or emergent work.
Certrec’s FRMS creates a common, modernized platform to help nuclear power plants comply with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s 10 CFR Part 26 fatigue rule requirements. In 2023, almost 20 percent of nuclear units in the United States use Certrec’s FRMS. Recent additions to the FMRS fleet include the Tennessee Valley Authority and Nebraska Public Power District’s Cooper Nuclear Station.
“FRMS is user-friendly. From the training videos, FAQs, support response times, and the ability to mass schedule multiple days.”
This SaaS solution solves an industry-wide issue for nuclear plants. Before FRMS, the existing software was difficult to use, outdated, and had little to no investment made in its future roadmap. Developed in cooperation with fatigue rule experts, Certrec’s FRMS brings the nuclear industry a powerful solution that saves them time, increases productivity, and reduces the risk of non-compliance. Regarding the new version of FRMS, Bridget Johns, Project Manager at Certrec said, “some of the key benefits of FRMS are how easy the application is to use, accessibility to the application, speed of the program, and reduced field time for supervisors to verify calculations for nuclear fatigue rules. The recent successful implementation of FRMS v2.0 included recommendations from user feedback to continuously improve the end user experience.”
To further improve client success, each year Certrec holds a user’s group meeting to gather feedback and to discuss continued feature improvements. With almost two years of actual run time in the industry, Certrec’s FRMS has proven to be everything it was designed to be: reliable, fast, easy to use, and accurate. The latest version of FRMS boasts more than 50 new features, including:
•Updated reports and calculations – ensure activities are performed in a faster, more timely manner.
•All-in-one scheduling – improved consistency when scheduling time for single or multiple users.
•Increased options for verifying worker availability – check worker availability for present and future time on one or more workers. Also provides the option to exclude already scheduled time from one or more workers’ schedule(s) to confirm availability.
•Enhanced navigation – select and save your favorite teams for future usage.
•New export functionality – you can now export the Availability list to assist in calling out workers.
•Customizable notifications – easily manage which email notifications you want to receive from FRMS.
About Certrec:
Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance solutions for the energy industry with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec’s SaaS applications and consulting know-how have helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance and reduce their risks.
Certrec’s engineers and business teams bring a cumulative 1,500 years of working experience in regulatory areas of compliance, engineering, and operations, including nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other Registered Entities generation and transmission.
Certrec has helped more than 120 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 60+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.
