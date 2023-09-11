Vitamin D Testing Market Size & Share to Hit USD 1.06 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Vitamin D testing market is anticipated to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period owing to a rise in the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency across the globe.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global vitamin D testing market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.06 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for vitamin D testing is expected to close at US$ 677.5 million .



Increased awareness among healthcare professionals and the general public about the importance of maintaining optimal vitamin D levels for overall health has driven the demand for vitamin D testing. The increasing prevalence of vitamin D deficient owing to limited sun exposure, dietary habits, and medical conditions necessitating widespread testing, drive the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

The global vitamin D testing market is consolidated, with the presence of a small number of large players in the international markets and a few small players in regional markets. Prominent players operating in the global vitamin D testing market include

Key Developments in the Vitamin D Testing Market

Siemens Healthineers provides a comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic solutions, including vitamin D testing assays. Recent developments may involve the integration of vitamin D testing into automated laboratory systems for enhanced efficiency. Siemens Healthineers may have been focused on expanding its presence in emerging markets with a growing demand for vitamin D testing.

provides a comprehensive portfolio of diagnostic solutions, including vitamin D testing assays. Recent developments may involve the integration of vitamin D testing into automated laboratory systems for enhanced efficiency. Siemens Healthineers may have been focused on expanding its presence in emerging markets with a growing demand for vitamin D testing. Bio-Rad offers diagnostic solutions, including vitamin D testing assays. Recent developments may involve the development of high-throughput vitamin D testing systems for laboratories. Bio-Rad may have been engaged in research on vitamin D's role in immune function and its potential impact on infectious diseases.

Increased aging population and increased risk of chronic diseases, including osteoporosis, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and certain cancers. As awareness of these associations grows, healthcare providers are more likely to order vitamin D tests for their patients, boosting the market demand.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the vitamin D testing market was valued at US$ 640.4 million

By test type, 25-Hydroxy D Vitamin segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on technique, the ELISA segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period, as ELISA is a completely automated technique for vitamin D tests.

Based on end-use, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand in hospital settings.

Vitamin D Testing Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increased healthcare spending, especially in developed countries, has led to greater access to diagnostic tests, including vitamin D testing, as part of routine health check-ups.

The growing technological advancements have led to the development of more accurate and convenient testing methods for measuring vitamin D levels. These innovations have made testing more accessible and reliable.

Vitamin D Testing Market –Regional Analysis

North America held a major share of the global market for vitamin D testing, in terms of revenue, in 2021. The region is projected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

The rise in the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency, the increase in prescriptions of vitamin D blood tests, the surge in the aging population, and the rise in the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency among the adult population boost the market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity for market growth during the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is attributed to an increase in the geriatric population, a rise in the prevalence of vitamin D deficiency, a changing reimbursement scenario for these tests, and an increase in the focus of market players on strengthening their presence in emerging economies.



Vitamin D Testing Market- Key Segments

Test Type

25-Hydroxy D Vitamin

1,25-Dihydroxy D Vitamin

Technique

Radioimmunoassay

ELISA

HPLC

LC-MS

Others



Patient Type

Adult

Pediatric

Indication

Osteoporosis

Rickets

Thyroid Disorders

Malabsorption

Vitamin D Deficiency

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care

Point-of-care

Others



Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



