UVALDE FAMILIES' NON-PROFIT FIRST OFFICIAL EVENT BACK-TO-SCHOOL: ROLL CALL
Lives Robbed urges lawmakers to take action now so there will be no more empty desksWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Uvalde families' non-profit, Lives Robbed, in partnership with our gun violence prevention partners ,is hosting their first official event Back-to-School: Roll Call on Wednesday, September 13th.
"Since the Columbine High School massacre in 1999, there have been over 170 lives robbed by gun violence at K-12 schools. We will be laying out a child's parachute on the lawn of the Washington Monument for each of the 171 victims during regular school hours (8:00am- 3:00pm)."
"Beginning at 9:00am, attendees will hear messages from lawmakers at the forefront of the fight for common sense gun laws (including Congressman Warnock, Congresswoman McBath, CongresswomanEscobar),activists and survivors (Kris Brown - Brady President, Aalayah Eastmond - Team ENOUGH National Spokesperson and ParklandSurvivor, Emma Ehrens - Jr. NAA and Sandy Hook Survivor) and parents who have lost their children to gun violence at school (Manuel and Patricia Oliver, Mark Barden, Veronica Mata, Gloria Cazares, Kimberly Mata-Rubio). We will remember their names by calling roll and observing a moment of silence for each and every person marked "absent." We urge lawmakers to take action now so there will be no more empty desks."
Lives Robbed President and Lexi's mom, Kimberly Mata-Rubio shared: "Grief is an experience unique ot each individual. However, the pain associated with losing a loved one in a school mass shooting, a place where children and educators should be safe, is a suffering shared among the families left behind. Lives Robbed is harnessing that pain and turning into action. At the start of each school year we are painfully aware of our our loved one's absence. Back-to-School: Roll Call will serve as a reminder to all elected officials that their inaction will lead to more and more empty desks."
About Lives Robbed: Lives Robbed was formed by the families of the children murdered at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. They honor their legacies by fighting to reduce gun violence, through legislative changes, at the state and federal levels.
