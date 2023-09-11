Confectioneries Market is Anticipated to reach US$ 474 Billion by 2033| Fact.MR Report

Fact.MR’s latest report on Confectioneries Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville , Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global confectioneries market is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% and reach a value of US $474 Billion by the end of 2033.



Confectioneries are sweet treats like candies, chocolates, and pastries made with ingredients like sugar and flavorings. They are preferred for delicious tastes, a wide range of flavors, and various textures, from chewy to creamy. They're popular for gifting due to their universal appeal and often come in attractive packaging.

The growth of the confectioneries market is being driven by several key factors. Firstly, increasing consumer demand for premium and artisanal products is fueling innovation and driving sales. Secondly, a rising preference for indulgent and unique flavor experiences is boosting the market, with consumers willing to pay a premium for high-quality confectioneries. Additionally, the trend towards gifting confectionery items on special occasions and the expanding influence of e-commerce channels are further propelling market expansion.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2033) US$ 474 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 4.6% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

Key Takeaways:

The US market was valued at more than US $ 48.5 Bn by the year 2022. Moreover, the Canadian market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 - 2033. Besides this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

As per the regional areas, the market in Europe occupied the largest share (35% market share) in 2022-end. Moreover, these growth opportunities are due to rising popularity along with the high demand for chocolate confectionery products.

Growing demand for premium and artisanal products, a preference for indulgent and unique flavor experiences, and the increasing influence of e-commerce channels are the common factors boosting the growth of the confectioneries market.” - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Lindt & Sprungli

Lotte Confectionery

Mars Wrigley

Mondelez International

Nestle SA

Perfetti Van MelleSpA

The Hershey Company

Pladis

Market Competition

The confectioneries market is highly competitive. It is characterized by intense rivalry among a diverse range of players, including multinational corporations, boutique artisans, and private-label brands. Major industry leaders compete on a global scale, leveraging their extensive resources, brand recognition, and innovation capabilities to capture market share.

In 2020, Mondelez International Inc. secured a patent for a process allowing the reduction of sugar content in its chocolates by utilizing soluble corn fiber.

In January 2022, MrBeast, a famous philanthropist and online content creator, introduced Feastables, a snack brand that focuses on healthier options and fun gaming elements. Their first product, the MrBeast Bar, is a gluten-free chocolate bar made with organic cocoa and other straightforward ingredients, aiming to provide top-quality snacks.

Winning strategies

Companies should develop premium, handcrafted sweets aimed at customers who value exceptional quality and distinctive flavors and are willing to invest more in such products. These confectionery items will stand out in terms of their craftsmanship and flavor profiles, catering to a niche market that appreciates gourmet treats.

In the industry, it's essential to provide healthier choices like sugar-free, low-sugar, or organic treats to meet the demands of health-conscious consumers. These alternatives address the growing need for better dietary options, ensuring a broader appeal and market presence for confectionery brands.

Key players should maintain a commitment to regularly unveiling fresh and inventive confectionery offerings, unique flavor combinations, and attractive packaging designs. This adaptability ensures they can keep pace with evolving consumer tastes and preferences, staying relevant and competitive in the market.



Segmentation of Confectioneries Industry Research Report

By Type: Chocolates Sugar Confectioneries Cookies Ice Cream

By Distribution Channel: Offline Online

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Confectioneries Market, presenting forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

Confectioneries Market By Type (Chocolate, Sugar Confectioneries, Cookies, Ice Cream), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region

