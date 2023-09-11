Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market on a Growth Trajectory: Anticipated 12.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032 | FMI

Key Trends Boosting Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market: Surging R&D Investment and Affordable Computing. South Korea's Market to Skyrocket at 15.5%, Japan at 14.8% CAGR 2022-2032

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent Future Market Insights report, the clinical trial biorepository & archiving solutions market was valued at US$ 3.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 12.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. The market is expected to be worth US$ 12.2 billion by the end of 2032.



Biorepositories have entered a new era with the use of cutting-edge information technology, AI, machine learning, and deep learning tools and algorithms. These technologies require less time and effort to keep up with new storage and transportation technologies, global regulatory demands, and current bio-storage trends. Clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions services are particularly noteworthy for phase III studies, which require many samples preservation for long-term study.

Get Access to Key Highlights of the Market with our Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14775

The leading number of companies are outsourcing storage and cold-chain functions to free up resources for pharmaceutical research. Keeping up with new storage and transportation technology, global regulatory needs, and current bio storage trends take time and effort.

Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, centralized distant location clinical testing matching and screening, virtual molecular tumor boards, and centralized molecular interpretation support systems have enabled clinic workers at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute to help identify people involved in medical trials quite productively.

“The clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market is instrumental in bolstering the progress of biomedical research and the development of pharmaceutical products” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways:

Global clinical trial biorepository & archiving solutions market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 3.9 Billion by 2022.

The biorepository services application is expected to have the highest CAGR rate of 12.1% during the forecast period.

United States to remain the most dominant market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$ 3.3 Billion during 2022 to 2032.

The market in China is set to experience the highest CAGR of 15.8% during the 2022 to 2032 forecast period.





Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2032 Historical Data Available for 2017 to 2021 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates(UAE), and Israel. Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Phase, Application, Region Key Companies Profiled Brooks Life Science

Patheon

Precision for Medicine, Inc.

Medpace

LabCorp Drug Development

ATCC

Q2 Solutions

Labconnect

Charles River Laboratories

Cell&Co BioServices Pricing Available upon Request





Exclusive Discounts Await! Seize Opportunities with our Valuable Insights Today: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14775

Competitive Landscape:

The market is intensely competitive, and significant firms are more focused on gaining a competitive edge. To take advantage of the tremendous untapped potential in emerging nations, the market’s leading rivals are focused on providing low-cost, high-quality items. This is seen by increased research and development spending as well as an increase in the number of new product approvals.

In Feb 2020 , The College of American Pathologists created the first biorepository accreditation program, which follows strict guidelines to ensure that biorepository processes are uniform.

, The College of American Pathologists created the first biorepository accreditation program, which follows strict guidelines to ensure that biorepository processes are uniform. In March 2020, ATCC has joined hands with the Global Scientific Community. Taking COVID-19 into consideration, the collaboration sought to expand its assistance to the United States and foreign R&D communities.

More Insights Available:

In its new offering, Future Market Insights presents an unbiased analysis of the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in clinical trial biorepository & archiving solutions market across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

Clinical Trial Biorepository & Archiving Solutions Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Preclinical Products

Clinical Products

By Phase:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Application:

Biorepository Services

Archiving Solution Services

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA





Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:

Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market Analysis: The global healthcare interoperability solutions market is forecasted to expand at 14.5% CAGR to reach a market valuation of US$ 16.2 billion by the end of 2033, up from US$ 3.7 billion that was recorded for 2022.

Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market Trends: The market size of the Healthcare Video Conferencing Solutions Market was around US$ 87 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Healthcare Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Growth: The healthcare regulatory affairs outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. The market is valued at US$ 2 billion as of 2023, and by 2033, the market is expected to hit a valuation of US$ 5.8 billion.

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Market Outlook: The global healthcare IT outsourcing market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 52.877 billion in 2023. Outsourcing IT solutions in the healthcare industry have emerged as an effective way to reduce rising healthcare costs while meeting the growing demand for excellent care.

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Market Revenue: The global electronic medical records (EMR) market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 17.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 32.3 billion by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705



For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube