New UNDP Resident Representative presents Letter of Credentials to Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

The new United Nations Development Program Resident Representative to the Solomon Islands, Ms Munkhtuya (Tuya) Altangerel formally presented her Letter of Credentials to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Jeremiah Manele on Friday, 8th September 2023.

The UNDP Resident Representative is based at the UNDP Multi-Country Pacific Office (MCPO) in Fiji. In her role, she will serve 10 countries across the Pacific region including Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, the Republic of Marshall Islands, Nauru, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

During the brief meeting with the Foreign Minister, Ms. Altangerel thanked and acknowledged the Government of Solomon Islands for the smooth facilitation of UNDP personnel into the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said Solomon Islands as a country of focus for the UN, is assured of UNDP’s strong presence which is testified by the deployment of a new country manager and two senior officials.

Ms. Altangerel stressed that (among others) UNDP’s areas of priorities includes youth, development, employment, and climate change.

In response, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon. Manele welcomed and congratulated Ms. Munkhtuya (Tuya) Altangerel as the new UNDP Resident Representative.

He further appreciates the collaborative work and efforts between UNDP and the Solomon Islands Government.

“The Government of Solomon Islands welcome the scaling up of UNDP’s presence in Solomon Islands and UNDP’s priority areas of focus,” he added.

Minister Manele emphasized that these priority areas are crucial for Solomon Islands. The Minister also emphasized that Solomon Islands would also like to see more investment on peace building.

He said as a post conflict country, collaborative effort in the areas of peace is essential.

Minister Manele further emphasized, “While Solomon Islands appreciate UNDP programs and activities in Solomon Islands, Solomon Islands would want to see UNDP continue to invest in projects that align with its national priorities, National Development Strategy (2016-2035), and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.

He said whilst Solomon Islands is lagging behind the achievement of NDS and SDGs, ongoing partnership between UN Agencies (in particular UNDP), bilateral partners, and Solomon Islands Government is paramount going forward.

Therefore, and on behalf of the Solomon Islands Government, Minister Manele wishes the new UNDP Resident Representative all the best in her new role and looks forward to ongoing partnership between Solomon Islands and UNDP.

Prior to her new role as UNDP Resident Representative, Ms. Altangerel was the Resident Representative of UNDP Timor-Leste from June 2019.

MFAET Press