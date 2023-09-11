Statement from Governor Phil Scott on the Twenty-Second Anniversary of 9/11

Berlin, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“Twenty-two years ago, our nation would change forever, as we lost nearly 3,000 innocent American lives to heinous acts of terror. Today, we honor and remember those we lost, and the loved ones who were left behind with a void that can never be filled.

“We also remember the brave first responders who rushed towards danger to save lives. There were countless acts of heroism that day from those who put others before themselves. They embodied what it means to be an American. In the years that followed, many more, including thousands of Vermonters, answered the call to serve their nation and defend the values we hold dear. They are the best of us, and we will forever be in their debt.”