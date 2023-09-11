MDC and MTA to hold trapping clinic Oct. 7-8 at Talbot Conservation Area

Body

LA RUSSELL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Trapper’s Association (MTA) will hold a free two-day trapping seminar 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 6 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8 at the Robert E. Talbot Conservation Area in Lawrence County. A portion of the two-day course will be held indoors at MDC’s shop building on the Talbot Area and part of the class will consist of hands-on practice outside.

People attending this workshop will have an opportunity to gain a fundamental knowledge of trapping. Topics covered at the seminar will include trap setting, the types of traps in use today, regulations, skinning, and complete fur handling. Cable-restraint certification will not be included in this class. The first day will start at the Talbot Area shop, which is located at 7031 Highway 96.

The clinic is open to all ages, but preregistration is required because class size is limited to 50. Individuals can register by contacting Lawrence County Conservation Agent Andy Barnes at 417-461-4586 or at Andrew.Barnes@mdc.mo.gov.

Trapping information can also be found at mdc.mo.gov.