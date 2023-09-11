September 11, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Announces 22 Year Sentence for Violent Robbery in King William

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Announces 22 Year Sentence for Violent Robbery in King William

King William County Circuit Court Sentences Defendant to 22 Years for 2021 Robbery that Left Victim Paralyzed

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced that a King William County Circuit Court has sentenced Javion Martin to a term of 22 years active incarceration for a 2021 robbery that left an 18-year-old victim paralyzed.

Martin was initially investigated for a shooting that occurred on Sandy Lane in King William County on November 26, 2021. The shooting left an 18-year-old victim paralyzed and a 19-year-old victim suffering five gunshot wounds. On June 22, 2023, a King William County jury found Martin guilty of:

Robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Virginia Code § 18.2-58)

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Virginia Code § 18.2-53.1)

Unlawful wounding (Virginia Code § 18.2-51)

Unlawful shooting into an occupied vehicle (Virginia Code § 18.2-154)

“My office remains steadfast in our commitment to prosecuting violent offenders across the Commonwealth, and I commend the exceptional trial team for their tireless efforts to bring justice for the victims of this horrific crime,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The King William Sheriff’s Office led the investigation, and King William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tiffany M. Webb and Assistant Attorney General Ayesha Osborne of the Major Crimes and Emerging Threats section of the Office of the Attorney General prosecuted the case.

