Sompo International Global Reinsurance Expands into Canada and Adds New A&H Product in North America

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the appointment of Apundeep Lamba as Head of Reinsurance, Canada. Mr. Lamba will be based in Toronto as part of the Canada Branch.* Further, the Company is also pleased to share that Denise Sheehan has joined as SVP, Head of North America Accident & Health Reinsurance. Ms. Sheehan will be based in Garden City, NY.



Margaret Hyland, President, North America Reinsurance, commented, “Our ability to attract and retain experienced top-tier talent is a competitive advantage for Sompo International’s Global Reinsurance team, particularly as we look to expand our product offerings and geographic footprint in pursuit of our strategic growth goals. We are thrilled to welcome Apundeep and Denise to the North America Reinsurance leadership team and I look forward to working with them to address the needs of our brokers and clients in the region.”

Mr. Lamba joins from The Co-operators Group Limited, where he was responsible for the company’s corporate actuarial and reinsurance services function. He brings diverse experience across corporate actuarial, underwriting, reserving, and pricing he developed while at leading (re)insurance companies serving the Canadian market. Mr. Lamba holds a bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science from the University of Waterloo and is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

Ms. Sheehan most recently served as Vice President, Special Risk Accident Leader – Accident Health for QBE North America, where during her 23-year tenure, she led several A&H (re)insurance teams & program portfolios. Throughout her career, Ms. Sheehan has held various roles of responsibility within the industry. In addition to the CPCU (Chartered Property and Casualty) and ARe (Associate in Reinsurance) designations, Ms. Sheehan holds a BS in Accounting from St. John’s University and an MBA from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business.

About Sompo International

Sompo International refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries. Through its operating subsidiaries and affiliates, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). * Sompo International is the brand under which Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. Canada Branch operates its Canadian (re)insurance business. With more than 9000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over USD 35 billion in Gross Written Premiums, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on LinkedIn or please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

