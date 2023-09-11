Wemade onboards Game Developers from Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong for WEMIX PLAY

Leading South Korea based blockchain game developer Wemade is onboarding a business simulation game, FPS, and collectible RPG on its global blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY.

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading South Korea based blockchain game developer Wemade is onboarding a business simulation game, FPS, and collectible RPG on its global blockchain gaming platform WEMIX PLAY. WEMIX PLAY is Wemade’s global blockchain gaming platform with more than 9 million cumulative subscribers.

Oil War, developed by a Canadian company MetaSensor Technology Ltd., is a business simulation game. Players can make profit by selling coal or expanding facilities using NFTs.

The Killbox, currently being developed by a Singaporean game company The Killbox Foundation, is an FPS game with more than 20 contents such as team combats, bomb defusions, 1v1 arena and more. Players can also choose from more than 100 weapons, 20 characters and various costumes.

Amazing Cultivation is a collectible RPG developed by a Hong Kong gaming company, Soul Dragon Limited. A variety of contents like Taoist-based stories, PvP, and team dungeons are available for players to enjoy.

Wemade is continuously expanding the WEMIX ecosystem by working with domestic and international game companies and onboarding high-quality games on WEMIX PLAY. The collaborations are in line with Wemade’s aim to ensure the global competitiveness of WEMIX PLAY, its blockchain gaming platform which boasts of more than 100 onboarded games, by securing diverse gaming partnerships.

More information on WEMIX PLAY can be found on the official website at wemixplay.com .

About WEMADE

A renowned industry leader in game development with over 20 years of experience, Korea-based WEMADE is leading a once-in-a-generation shift as the gaming industry pivots to blockchain technology. Through its WEMIX subsidiary, WEMADE aims to accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain technology by building an experience-based, platform-driven, and service-oriented mega-ecosystem to offer a wide spectrum of intuitive, convenient, and easy-to-use Web3 services. Visit www.wemix.com/communication for more information.

