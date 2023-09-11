Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,160 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,519 in the last 365 days.

Denis Manturov meets with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Zhang Guoqing

RUSSIA, September 11 - Denis Manturov meets with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Zhang Guoqing

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov held a working meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Zhang Guoqing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The parties discussed priority issues and cooperation prospects in a wide range of areas, including automotive, aircraft, shipbuilding and metallurgy.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached during Denis Manturov's working visit to Beijing in June.

“Promotion of industrial cooperation projects is in the interests of both countries and contributes to achieving technological sovereignty of Russia and China,” stressed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade.

You just read:

Denis Manturov meets with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Zhang Guoqing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more