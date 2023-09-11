RUSSIA, September 11 - Denis Manturov meets with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Zhang Guoqing
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and
Trade Denis Manturov held a working meeting with Vice Premier of the People's
Republic of China Zhang Guoqing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
The parties discussed priority issues and cooperation prospects
in a wide range of areas, including automotive, aircraft, shipbuilding and
metallurgy.
Special attention was paid to the implementation of
agreements reached during Denis Manturov's working visit to Beijing in June.
“Promotion of industrial cooperation projects is in
the interests of both countries and contributes to achieving technological
sovereignty of Russia and China,” stressed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister
of Industry and Trade.
You just read:
Denis Manturov meets with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Zhang Guoqing
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.