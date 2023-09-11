RUSSIA, September 11 - Denis Manturov meets with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Zhang Guoqing

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov held a working meeting with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Zhang Guoqing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The parties discussed priority issues and cooperation prospects in a wide range of areas, including automotive, aircraft, shipbuilding and metallurgy.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached during Denis Manturov's working visit to Beijing in June.

“Promotion of industrial cooperation projects is in the interests of both countries and contributes to achieving technological sovereignty of Russia and China,” stressed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade.