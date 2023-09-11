Environmental Testing Market to be Worth $15.5 Billion by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Environmental Testing Market by Product, Sample, Technology, Contamination, End User (Agriculture and Irrigation Sector, Government & R&D Laboratories, Industrial Product Manufacturers) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘Environmental Testing Market by Product, Sample, Technology, Contamination, End User (Agriculture and Irrigation Sector, Government & R&D Laboratories, Industrial Product Manufacturers) and Geography—Global Forecast to 2030,’ the global environmental testing market is projected to reach $15.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023–2030.

Environmental testing is the process of monitoring and analyzing environmental performance and its effects on living organisms. The measurement of the parameters includes temperature sensitivity, humidity, solar radiations, vibrations, fungus, acoustic measurements, and many others. Environmental testing will become popular over the period due to strict environmental laws and regulations and the active involvement of numerous governments and agencies in monitoring environmental conditions. Public awareness of environmental degradation has increased because of growing industrial activity and pollution in developing nations, which also helps the sector thrive.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5002

The growth of this market is driven by the increasing government regulations related to environmental protection, cost-saving and time-effective customized testing services, and rising awareness about environmental pollution. Customized environmental testing solutions and the introduction of innovative rapid technologies are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the stakeholders in the environmental testing market. The high capital investment may restrain the market's growth. Furthermore, the lack of basic supporting infrastructure is expected to pose challenges to the growth of the environmental testing market.

The global environmental testing market is segmented by product ( mass spectrometers, chromatography products, molecular spectroscopy products, TOC analyzers, PH meters, dissolved oxygen analyzers, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and other products), sample (wastewater/effluent, soil, water, air, and other samples), technology (rapid and conventional), contamination (microbial contamination, organic compounds, heavy metals, residues, and solids), and end user (government & R&D laboratories, industrial product manufacturers, agriculture and irrigation sector, forestry and geology, and other end users). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on product, the global environmental testing market is segmented into mass spectrometers, chromatography products, molecular spectroscopy products, TOC analyzers, PH meters, dissolved oxygen analyzers, conductivity sensors, turbidity meters, and other products. In 2023, the mass spectrometers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global environmental testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for monitoring the soil for organic contaminants, including fertilizers, pesticides, and industrial chemicals, the rising need to monitor and detect trace levels of pollutants, and rapid applications of mass spectrometry in environmental testing such as drinking water testing, carbon dioxide and pollution monitoring. Additionally, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5002

Based on technology, the global environmental testing market is segmented into rapid and conventional. In 2023, the rapid segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global environmental testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need to minimize labor-intensive operations & cost per test and the growing need to achieve significant efficiency & possible cost savings. Benefits offered by rapid products are greater accuracy, increased sample throughput & automation, precision & sensitivity, and the introduction of advanced rapid technologies. Additionally, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on contamination, the global environmental testing market is segmented into microbial contamination, organic compounds, heavy metals, residues, and solids. In 2023, the organic compounds segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global environmental testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high level of emissions and sustained growth in consumption, mainly of hydrocarbons, growing awareness about environmental pollution, and the rising need to measure and monitor the presence of volatile organic compounds present in the sample. Additionally, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the global environmental testing market is segmented into government & R&D laboratories, industrial product manufacturers, agriculture and irrigation sector, forestry and geology, and other end users. In 2023, the agriculture and irrigation sector segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global environmental testing market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand to improve the efficiency of the resources in this sector, the growing need for agricultural soil testing, which allows producers to use optimum fertilizer and lime rates to increase productivity, enhancing efficiency to maximize profits, rising need of water testing products, and growing need to maximize the yield & quality of crops in the farm. Additionally, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Quick Buy – Environmental Testing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/39753365

Based on geography, the global environmental testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global environmental testing market. North America’s major market share is attributed to the presence of well-established environmental testing product providers across the U.S. & Canada, increasing acceptance of environmental testing products, the high presence of the industrial environment, and government organizations in the region enforcing various environment protection policies. In addition, several environmental concerns, such as climate change, greenhouse gas emission, and acid rain, are enforcing various environmental protection policies, thereby improving the demand for environmental testing products and supporting the growth of the market.

However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this region is driven by the growing awareness about environmental issues, increasing various energy-related projects, and the increasing presence of environmental testing product providers in China, Japan, & India. Authorities are investing in establishing regulatory frameworks & standards, enforcing solid ecological rules & guidelines, offering financial assistance to enterprises & industries, and rising the consciousness about the necessity of environmental testing. These factors are likely to enhance demand for environmental testing products in the Asia-Pacific, thereby supporting the market's growth during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global environmental testing market are Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), TÜV SÜD AG (Germany), Microbac Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Symbio Laboratories (Australia), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), SGS SA (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas S.A.(France), EMSL Analytical, Inc. (U.S.), Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation (France), Envirolab Services Pty Ltd (Australia), R J Hill Laboratories Limited (New Zealand ), AB Sciex LLC (U.S.), ALS Limited (Australia), and FBA Laboratories Limited (Ireland).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/environmental-testing-market-5002

Scope of the Report:

Environmental Testing Market Assessment—by Product

Mass Spectrometers

Chromatography Products

Molecular Spectroscopy Products

TOC Analyzers

PH Meters

Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers

Conductivity Sensors

Turbidity Meters

Other Products

Environmental Testing Market Assessment—by Sample

Wastewater/Effluent

Soil

Water

Air

Other Samples

Environmental Testing Market Assessment—by Technology

Rapid

Conventional

Environmental Testing Market Assessment—by Contamination

Microbial Contamination

Organic Compounds

Heavy Metals

Residues

Solids

Environmental Testing Market Assessment—by End User

Government & R&D Laboratories

Industrial Product Manufacturers

Agriculture and Irrigation Sector

Forestry and Geology

Other End Users

Environmental Testing Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5002

Related Reports:

Environmental Monitoring Market by Product (Sensors, [Analog Sensor, Digital Sensor], Environmental Monitors [Fixed Monitors], Environmental Software), Sampling (Continuous Monitoring, Intermittent), Application (Soil Pollution Monitoring) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/environmental-monitoring-market-5024

Environmental Remediation Market by Technique (Soil, Sediment, Ground & Surface Water), Site, Application (Manufacturing, Industrial & Chemical Production, Agriculture, Landfills & Waste Disposal Site), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/environmental-remediation-market-5447

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/158/environmental-testing-market-2030







Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research