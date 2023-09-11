Alliant Launches New Streaming TV Subscriber & Viewership Audiences for Advertisers
250 New Audiences Help Advertisers Target Streaming Loyalists and Minimize Subscriber ChurnBREWSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliant, the leading transaction-driven audience company, today announced the launch of a brand-new set of industry-leading audiences covering TV subscriber and viewership categories, paving the way for advertisers to deliver targeted advertising based on consumers’ streaming habits.
The launch includes more than 250 audiences modeled from subscription and viewership data in combination with real transactional, demographic, and lifestyle insights. Alongside Alliant’s existing offering of more than 2,000 audiences, advertisers now have access to a growing number of TV-specific audience solutions for use across major platforms in programmatic, addressable TV, social, direct mail, and email channels.
New categories within this launch include subscribers by service, audiences based on streaming subscription behavior such as loyalists and switchers, and known/deterministic TV viewership by genre, movies & shows, smart TV manufacturer, and more.
“Streaming TV has permanently altered consumer behavior and changed the media landscape, and advertisers are eager to find new forms of data that help them monetize the shift,” said Donna Hamilton, Chief Innovation Officer, Alliant. “Alliant is thrilled to expand upon our audiences to offer a more comprehensive set of TV viewership segments that can help advertisers navigate these new and emerging behaviors. By opening the door to subscriber and viewing habits, we can help brands align their products with certain content preferences, while also opening the door for the streaming services themselves to better reach their customers or lapsed subscribers.”
Alliant’s TV segments are available across all major data exchanges, TV Platforms and DSPs, including LiveRamp Data Store, Beeswax, Freewheel, Cadent, Madhive, and The Trade Desk and can be pushed to any MVPD, Programmer, or Broadcaster.
About Alliant
Alliant is trusted by thousands of brands and agencies as an independent partner bringing a human element to modern data solutions. The Alliant DataHub — built on billions of consumer transactions, an expansive identity map, advanced data science and high-performance technology — enables marketers to execute omnichannel campaigns with responsive consumers at the center. Data security and privacy have been core values since day one, and we continually validate our people, processes, and data through meaningful certifications such as SOC2, IAB Tech Lab Data Transparency, NAI Membership, NQI certification from Neutronian, and quarterly quality scoring with Truthset.
